Nokia C100, C200, G100, and G400 5G Budget Smartphones Unveiled

At the CES 2022 event, HMD Global unveiled four new low-cost Nokia phones. The Nokia C100, Nokia C200, Nokia G100, and Nokia G400 are among the latest phones coming to the United States. Unfortunately, HMD did not provide any additional information. However, we now know the prices for the four phones.

The Nokia C100 and Nokia C200 are entry-level phones. You might mistake the C100 for a 2018 phone at first appearance. The 5.45″ LCD and the thick, hefty bezels harken back to a bygone era of design.

Furthermore, the phone’s MediaTek Helio A22 processor is four years old. The battery has a capacity of 3000 mAh. Also included are 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. The C100 is powered by Android 12 Go, which was designed for low-end hardware.

The C200 is the same phone as the C100, but with a larger 6.1″ display. In addition, the battery capacity has been increased to 4000 mAh. The C100 costs $99 (about Rs. 17,506), while the C200 costs $199 (roughly Rs. 35,100). A clamshell feature phone powered by KaiOS, the Nokia 2760 Flip, was also revealed, with a retail price of $79 (Rs. 13,900).

The G400 is more competitive, thanks to its Snapdragon 480 5G processor. It has a 6.6-inch LCD display that refreshes at a smooth 120Hz. Onboard, a triple camera system with 48MP wide, 5MP ultra-wide, and 2MP macro lenses is used. The 5000 mAh battery should be enough for a full day of use. You also get 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, as well as Android 12.

If you can believe it, the Snapdragon 615 (a 2014 chip) is at the core of the G100. Right out of the box, the platform will reveal its age. It also has a 5000 mAh battery and runs Android 12. The display is a 6.5-inch LCD with 720P resolution and a low refresh rate. The G100’s camera also has three lenses, but they aren’t listed. The G400 is priced at $239 (Rs. 42,200). The G100 costs $149 (about Rs. 26,300).