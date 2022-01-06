Nokia C100 Price in Pakistan, Specifications, Release Date

Nokia C100 price in Pakistan

The Nokia C100 is likely to cost Rs. 18,999 in Pakistan. On April 30, 2022, Nokia C100 is expected to be released. This Nokia phone has 2 GB of RAM and 32 GB of internal storage, and it comes in a variety of colours

Expected Price of Nokia C100 in Pakistan is Rs. 18,999.

Expected Price of Nokia in USD is $142.

Smart technology Nokia is releasing the C100 smartphone. Nokia is working on new C-series smartphones, which were announced on the HMD Global website. The next smartphone in the series will be a Nokia C100, which will be a low-cost device. The MediaTek Helio A22 chipset will power the next smartphone. This CPU in a smartphone will provide the user with great results. Under the hood of the Nokia C100 is an Octa-Core processor. The handset sports a 5.45-inch screen with a full HD resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels and a resolution of full HD plus. The new Nokia C100 will feature an IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen display, which is the most recent and well-known technology..

Nokia C100 detailed specifications

Build OS Android 12 OS Dimensions N/A Weight N/A SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Various Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE Processor CPU Octa Core Chipset MediaTek Helio A22 GPU PowerVR GE8320 Display Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 5. 5 Inches Resolution 720 x 1600 Pixels (~322 PPI) Extra Features 400 nits (typ) Memory Built-in 32GB Built-in, 2GB RAM Card microSDXC (dedicated slot) Camera Main 5 MP , f/2.2, LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, touch focus, Video (720p@30fps) Front 5 MP Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802. 11 b /g/n, hotspot Bluetooth v4.2 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support Radio FM Radio USB microUSB 2.0 NFC No Data GPRS , Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps) Features Sensors Accelerometer, Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/WMA player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in Torch Yes Extra Document viewer/editor, Photo /video editor Battery Capacity (Li-ion Removable), 4000 mAh