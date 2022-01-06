Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
07th Jan, 2022. 01:19 am

Nokia C100 Price in Pakistan, Specifications, Release Date

Nokia C100

The Nokia C100 is likely to cost Rs. 18,999 in Pakistan. On April 30, 2022, Nokia C100 is expected to be released. This Nokia phone has 2 GB of RAM and 32 GB of internal storage, and it comes in a variety of colours

  • Expected Price of Nokia C100 in Pakistan is Rs. 18,999.
  • Expected Price of Nokia in USD is $142.

Smart technology Nokia is releasing the C100 smartphone. Nokia is working on new C-series smartphones, which were announced on the HMD Global website. The next smartphone in the series will be a Nokia C100, which will be a low-cost device. The MediaTek Helio A22 chipset will power the next smartphone. This CPU in a smartphone will provide the user with great results. Under the hood of the Nokia C100 is an Octa-Core processor. The handset sports a 5.45-inch screen with a full HD resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels and a resolution of full HD plus. The new Nokia C100 will feature an IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen display, which is the most recent and well-known technology..

Nokia C100 detailed specifications

Build OS Android 12 OS
Dimensions N/A
Weight N/A
SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
Colors Various
Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G Band LTE
Processor CPU Octa Core
Chipset MediaTek Helio A22
GPU PowerVR GE8320
Display Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size 5.5 Inches
Resolution 720 x 1600 Pixels (~322 PPI)
Extra Features 400 nits (typ)
Memory Built-in 32GB Built-in, 2GB RAM
Card microSDXC (dedicated slot)
Camera Main 5 MP, f/2.2, LED Flash
Features Geo-tagging, touch focus, Video (720p@30fps)
Front 5 MP
Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, hotspot
Bluetooth v4.2 with A2DP, LE
GPS Yes + A-GPS support
Radio FM Radio
USB microUSB 2.0
NFC No
Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps)
Features Sensors Accelerometer, Proximity
Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/WMA player, Speaker Phone
Browser HTML5
Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
Games Built-in
Torch Yes
Extra Document viewer/editor, Photo/video editor
Battery Capacity (Li-ion Removable), 4000 mAh

Price

 Price in Rs: Coming Soon    (Expected Rs: 18,999)   Price in USD: $NA
Ratings Average Rating is 5 stars – based on 1 user reviews.

 

