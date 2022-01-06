Nokia C100 Price in Pakistan, Specifications, Release Date
Nokia C100 price in Pakistan
The Nokia C100 is likely to cost Rs. 18,999 in Pakistan. On April 30, 2022, Nokia C100 is expected to be released. This Nokia phone has 2 GB of RAM and 32 GB of internal storage, and it comes in a variety of colours
- Expected Price of Nokia C100 in Pakistan is Rs. 18,999.
- Expected Price of Nokia in USD is $142.
Smart technology Nokia is releasing the C100 smartphone. Nokia is working on new C-series smartphones, which were announced on the HMD Global website. The next smartphone in the series will be a Nokia C100, which will be a low-cost device. The MediaTek Helio A22 chipset will power the next smartphone. This CPU in a smartphone will provide the user with great results. Under the hood of the Nokia C100 is an Octa-Core processor. The handset sports a 5.45-inch screen with a full HD resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels and a resolution of full HD plus. The new Nokia C100 will feature an IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen display, which is the most recent and well-known technology..
Nokia C100 detailed specifications
|Build
|OS
|Android 12 OS
|Dimensions
|N/A
|Weight
|N/A
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Various
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa Core
|Chipset
|MediaTek Helio A22
|GPU
|PowerVR GE8320
|Display
|Technology
|IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|5.5 Inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1600 Pixels (~322 PPI)
|Extra Features
|400 nits (typ)
|Memory
|Built-in
|32GB Built-in, 2GB RAM
|Card
|microSDXC (dedicated slot)
|Camera
|Main
|5 MP, f/2.2, LED Flash
|Features
|Geo-tagging, touch focus, Video (720p@30fps)
|Front
|5 MP
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v4.2 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|microUSB 2.0
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps)
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/WMA player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Document viewer/editor, Photo/video editor
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-ion Removable), 4000 mAh
|
Price
|Price in Rs: Coming Soon (Expected Rs: 18,999) Price in USD: $NA
|Ratings
|Average Rating is 5 stars – based on 1 user reviews.
