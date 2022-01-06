Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

07th Jan, 2022. 01:32 am

Nokia C200 Price in Pakistan, Specifications, Release Date

Nokia C200

Nokia C200 Price in Pakistan, Specifications, Release Date

Nokia C200 price in Pakistan

The Nokia C200 is likely to cost Rs. 23,999 in Pakistan. On April 30, 2022, Nokia C200 is expected to be released. This Nokia phone has 2 GB of RAM and 32 GB of internal storage, and it comes in a variety of colours.

  • Expected Price of Nokia C200 in Pakistan is Rs. 23,999.
  • Expected Price of Nokia in USD is $179.

Technology that is intelligent The Nokia C200 is about to be released. Nokia’s C-series is working on a new generation of smartphones. The following device will be a low-cost phone, which will be available shortly. The newcomer’s name will be Nokia C200. The phone will be powered by one of the most up-to-date smartphone chipsets available. The MediaTek Helio A22 chipset with an Octa-Core processor is found in the new Nokia C200. A 6.1-inch IPS LCD display panel with a full HD + resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels, as well as a PowerVR GE8320 GPU, are featured on this phone. The next Nokia C200 will have 2 GB of RAM, which is more than enough to operate a wide range of applications; this is a significant amount of RAM. The built-in storage capacity of this new Nokia crisp C200 handset is 32 gigabytes, which is more than enough space to store anything you desire. If you require additional storage, a microSD card is available. In the rear of this Nokia C200, there is a signal camera setup. The sensor will be 5 megapixels. The selfie camera on this forthcoming smartphone, the C200, will feature a single 5 megapixel camera that will revolutionise your life. The phone runs on Android 12, which is the most recent version of the operating system.

Nokia C200 detailed specifications

Build OS Android 12 OS
Dimensions N/A
Weight N/A
SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
Colors Various
Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G Band LTE
Processor CPU Octa Core
Chipset MediaTek Helio A22
GPU PowerVR GE8320
Display Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size 6.1 Inches
Resolution 720 x 1600 Pixels (~288 PPI)
Extra Features 400 nits (typ)
Memory Built-in 32GB Built-in, 2GB RAM
Card microSDXC (dedicated slot)
Camera Main 5 MP, f/2.2, LED Flash
Features Geo-tagging, touch focus, Video (720p@30fps)
Front 5 MP
Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, hotspot
Bluetooth v4.2 with A2DP, LE
GPS Yes + A-GPS support
Radio FM Radio
USB microUSB 2.0
NFC No
Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps)
Features Sensors Accelerometer, Proximity
Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/WMA player, Speaker Phone
Browser HTML5
Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
Games Built-in
Torch Yes
Extra Document viewer/editor, Photo/video editor
Battery Capacity (Li-ion Removable), 4000 mAh

Price

 Price in Rs: Coming Soon    (Expected Rs: 23,999)   Price in USD: $NA
Ratings Average Rating is 5 stars – based on 1 user reviews.

Read More

14 mins ago
Nokia C100 Price in Pakistan, Specifications, Release Date

 Nokia C100 price in Pakistan The Nokia C100 is likely to cost...
4 hours ago
iPhone 13 Pro vs iPhone 13: Which should you buy in 2022?

If you're looking to purchase a new iPhone in 2022, you'll have...
4 hours ago
Google to introduce connectivity features for smart devices in 2022

Google announced plans at CES 2022 to improve device connectivity for Android...
5 hours ago
OnePlus 10 series to arrive with HyperBoost GPU

As the OnePlus series approaches its release date, teasers are becoming more...
5 hours ago
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G will have an Exynos 2100

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G uses the same chip as the...
6 hours ago
France sees new nuclear reactors online from 2035

PARIS, Jan 6, 2022 (AFP) - New nuclear power plants planned as part...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

2 mins ago
Sumbul Iqbal dazzles in a regal maroon saree, in her latest photographs.

Sumbul Iqbal Khan is a Pakistani model and television actress. She has...
Nokia C100
14 mins ago
Nokia C100 Price in Pakistan, Specifications, Release Date

 Nokia C100 price in Pakistan The Nokia C100 is likely to cost...
Kylie Jenner
35 mins ago
Kylie Jenner flaunts her baby bump in a glowing photoshoot

Kylie Jenner is currently expecting her second child, and she's keeping her...
Alizeh Shah
35 mins ago
Throwback to when Alizeh Shah wears strapless gown at HAS

Alizeh Shah has been in the gossip for her dressing and dance...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600