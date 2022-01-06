Nokia C200 Price in Pakistan, Specifications, Release Date

Nokia C200 price in Pakistan

The Nokia C200 is likely to cost Rs. 23,999 in Pakistan. On April 30, 2022, Nokia C200 is expected to be released. This Nokia phone has 2 GB of RAM and 32 GB of internal storage, and it comes in a variety of colours.

Expected Price of Nokia C200 in Pakistan is Rs. 23,999.

Expected Price of Nokia in USD is $179.

Technology that is intelligent The Nokia C200 is about to be released. Nokia’s C-series is working on a new generation of smartphones. The following device will be a low-cost phone, which will be available shortly. The newcomer’s name will be Nokia C200. The phone will be powered by one of the most up-to-date smartphone chipsets available. The MediaTek Helio A22 chipset with an Octa-Core processor is found in the new Nokia C200. A 6.1-inch IPS LCD display panel with a full HD + resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels, as well as a PowerVR GE8320 GPU, are featured on this phone. The next Nokia C200 will have 2 GB of RAM, which is more than enough to operate a wide range of applications; this is a significant amount of RAM. The built-in storage capacity of this new Nokia crisp C200 handset is 32 gigabytes, which is more than enough space to store anything you desire. If you require additional storage, a microSD card is available. In the rear of this Nokia C200, there is a signal camera setup. The sensor will be 5 megapixels. The selfie camera on this forthcoming smartphone, the C200, will feature a single 5 megapixel camera that will revolutionise your life. The phone runs on Android 12, which is the most recent version of the operating system.

Nokia C200 detailed specifications

Build OS Android 12 OS Dimensions N/A Weight N/A SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Various Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE Processor CPU Octa Core Chipset MediaTek Helio A22 GPU PowerVR GE8320 Display Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.1 Inches Resolution 720 x 1600 Pixels (~288 PPI) Extra Features 400 nits (typ) Memory Built-in 32GB Built-in, 2GB RAM Card microSDXC (dedicated slot) Camera Main 5 MP , f/2.2, LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, touch focus, Video (720p@30fps) Front 5 MP Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802. 11 b /g/n, hotspot Bluetooth v4.2 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support Radio FM Radio USB microUSB 2.0 NFC No Data GPRS , Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps) Features Sensors Accelerometer, Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/WMA player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in Torch Yes Extra Document viewer/editor, Photo /video editor Battery Capacity (Li-ion Removable), 4000 mAh