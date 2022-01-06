Nokia C200 Price in Pakistan, Specifications, Release Date
Nokia C200 price in Pakistan
The Nokia C200 is likely to cost Rs. 23,999 in Pakistan. On April 30, 2022, Nokia C200 is expected to be released. This Nokia phone has 2 GB of RAM and 32 GB of internal storage, and it comes in a variety of colours.
- Expected Price of Nokia C200 in Pakistan is Rs. 23,999.
- Expected Price of Nokia in USD is $179.
Technology that is intelligent The Nokia C200 is about to be released. Nokia’s C-series is working on a new generation of smartphones. The following device will be a low-cost phone, which will be available shortly. The newcomer’s name will be Nokia C200. The phone will be powered by one of the most up-to-date smartphone chipsets available. The MediaTek Helio A22 chipset with an Octa-Core processor is found in the new Nokia C200. A 6.1-inch IPS LCD display panel with a full HD + resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels, as well as a PowerVR GE8320 GPU, are featured on this phone. The next Nokia C200 will have 2 GB of RAM, which is more than enough to operate a wide range of applications; this is a significant amount of RAM. The built-in storage capacity of this new Nokia crisp C200 handset is 32 gigabytes, which is more than enough space to store anything you desire. If you require additional storage, a microSD card is available. In the rear of this Nokia C200, there is a signal camera setup. The sensor will be 5 megapixels. The selfie camera on this forthcoming smartphone, the C200, will feature a single 5 megapixel camera that will revolutionise your life. The phone runs on Android 12, which is the most recent version of the operating system.
Nokia C200 detailed specifications
|Build
|OS
|Android 12 OS
|Dimensions
|N/A
|Weight
|N/A
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Various
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa Core
|Chipset
|MediaTek Helio A22
|GPU
|PowerVR GE8320
|Display
|Technology
|IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.1 Inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1600 Pixels (~288 PPI)
|Extra Features
|400 nits (typ)
|Memory
|Built-in
|32GB Built-in, 2GB RAM
|Card
|microSDXC (dedicated slot)
|Camera
|Main
|5 MP, f/2.2, LED Flash
|Features
|Geo-tagging, touch focus, Video (720p@30fps)
|Front
|5 MP
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v4.2 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|microUSB 2.0
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps)
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/WMA player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Document viewer/editor, Photo/video editor
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-ion Removable), 4000 mAh
Price
|Price in Rs: Coming Soon (Expected Rs: 23,999) Price in USD: $NA
|Ratings
|Average Rating is 5 stars – based on 1 user reviews.
