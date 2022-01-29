Nokia G100 5G Price in Pakistan after Increased Taxes
PTA Mobile Tax Nokia G100: This is the era of mobile phones and telecom equipment, which are now necessities. Unfortunately, these necessities are also subjected to significant tariffs in the government’s mini-budget, making access to these equipment practically unattainable for the average person. In Pakistan, the Nokia G100 costs is Rs. 24,100.
Nokia G100 Features
- Dual Sim, 3G, 4G, Wi-Fi
- Snapdragon 615
- 4 GB RAM, 64 GB inbuilt storage
- 5000 mAh Battery
- 6.5 inches, 1080 x 1920 px Display with Water Drop Notch
- 13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP Triple Rear & 8 MP Front Camera
- Android 12
- Bluetooth
PTA Mobile Tax List 2022: Tax to Register your Nokia G100 Price
Mobile Phone PTA Tax Calculator (Passport)
|Mobile Phone Value in USD
|PTA Tax in Pak Rupees (PKR)
|$1 to $30
|Rs. 430
|$31 to $100
|Rs. 3200
|$101 to $200
|Rs. 9580
|$201 to $350
|Rs. 12200 + 17% Sales Tax Ad Valorem
|$351 to $500
|Rs. 17800 + 17% Sales Tax Ad Valorem
|$501 and above
|Rs. 36870 + 17% Sales Tax Ad Valorem
Mobile Phone PTA Tax Calculator (CNIC)
|Mobile Phone Value in USD
|PTA Tax in Pak Rupees (PKR)
|$1 to $30
|Rs. 550
|$31 to $100
|Rs. 4323
|$101 to $200
|Rs. 11561
|$201 to $350
|Rs. 14661 + 17% Sales Tax Ad Valorem
|$351 to $500
|Rs. 23420 + 17% Sales Tax Ad Valorem
|$501 and above
|Rs. 37007 + 17% Sales Tax Ad Valorem
What is Sales Tax Ad Valorem?
A 17 percent sales tax will be added to the PTA Tax paid for the approval of a smartphone when it is sold for more than its base tax value. This is known as an Ad Valorem Sales Tax. As a result, the new PTA Taxes for smartphone approval will not be the same for different products, and it will be decided based on the worth of the mobile phone.
