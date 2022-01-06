Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Nokia G100 Price in Pakistan, Specifications, Release Date

In Pakistan, the Nokia G100 costs Rs. 24,100. In US dollars, this Nokia new model costs $146. The launch date has been planned for January 5, 2022.

Nokia G100 Features

  • Dual Sim, 3G, 4G, Wi-Fi
  • Snapdragon 615
  • 4 GB RAM, 64 GB inbuilt storage
  • 5000 mAh Battery
  • 6.5 inches, 1080 x 1920 px Display with Water Drop Notch
  • 13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP Triple Rear & 8 MP Front Camera
  • Android 12
  • Bluetooth

Nokia G100 Full Specs

General
Brand Nokia Mobile Phones
Model G100
Storage 4 GB RAM, 64 GB
Price PKR 24,100/-
Release Date 5th January 2022
Design
Bezel-less Yes
Display
Type Color IPS LCD screen (16M)
Touch Yes, with Multitouch
Size 6.5 inches, 1080 x 1920 pixels
Aspect Ratio 16:9
PPI ~339 PPI
Notch Yes, Water Drop Notch
Memory
RAM 4 GB
Storage 64 GB
Card Slot No
Connectivity
GPRS Yes
EDGE Yes
3G Yes
4G Yes
Wifi Yes, with wifi-hotspot
Bluetooth Yes
USB Yes
USB Features USB on-the-go

 

Extra
GPS Yes
Face Unlock Yes
3.5mm Headphone Jack Yes
Camera
Rear Camera 13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP with autofocus
Video Recording Yes
Flash Yes, LED
Front Camera 8 MP
Technical
OS Android v12
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 615
Java No
Multimedia
Email Yes
Music Yes
Video Yes
FM Radio Yes
Document Reader Yes
Battery
Type Non-Removable Battery
Size 5000 mAh

 

 

