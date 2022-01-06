Nokia G100 Price in Pakistan, Specifications, Release Date
Nokia G100 price in Pakistan
In Pakistan, the Nokia G100 costs Rs. 24,100. In US dollars, this Nokia new model costs $146. The launch date has been planned for January 5, 2022.
Nokia G100 Features
- Dual Sim, 3G, 4G, Wi-Fi
- Snapdragon 615
- 4 GB RAM, 64 GB inbuilt storage
- 5000 mAh Battery
- 6.5 inches, 1080 x 1920 px Display with Water Drop Notch
- 13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP Triple Rear & 8 MP Front Camera
- Android 12
- Bluetooth
Nokia G100 Full Specs
|General
|Brand
|Nokia Mobile Phones
|Model
|G100
|Storage
|4 GB RAM, 64 GB
|Price
|PKR 24,100/-
|Release Date
|5th January 2022
|Design
|Bezel-less
|Yes
|Display
|Type
|Color IPS LCD screen (16M)
|Touch
|Yes, with Multitouch
|Size
|6.5 inches, 1080 x 1920 pixels
|Aspect Ratio
|16:9
|PPI
|~339 PPI
|Notch
|Yes, Water Drop Notch
|Memory
|RAM
|4 GB
|Storage
|64 GB
|Card Slot
|No
|Connectivity
|GPRS
|Yes
|EDGE
|Yes
|3G
|Yes
|4G
|Yes
|Wifi
|Yes, with wifi-hotspot
|Bluetooth
|Yes
|USB
|Yes
|USB Features
|USB on-the-go
|Extra
|GPS
|Yes
|Face Unlock
|Yes
|3.5mm Headphone Jack
|Yes
|Camera
|Rear Camera
|13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP with autofocus
|Video Recording
|Yes
|Flash
|Yes, LED
|Front Camera
|8 MP
|Technical
|OS
|Android v12
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 615
|Java
|No
|Multimedia
|Yes
|Music
|Yes
|Video
|Yes
|FM Radio
|Yes
|Document Reader
|Yes
|Battery
|Type
|Non-Removable Battery
|Size
|5000 mAh
