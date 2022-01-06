Nokia G100 Price in Pakistan, Specifications, Release Date

Nokia G100 price in Pakistan

In Pakistan, the Nokia G100 costs Rs. 24,100. In US dollars, this Nokia new model costs $146. The launch date has been planned for January 5, 2022.

Nokia G100 Features

Dual Sim, 3G, 4G, Wi-Fi

Snapdragon 615

4 GB RAM, 64 GB inbuilt storage

5000 mAh Battery

6.5 inches, 1080 x 1920 px Display with Water Drop Notch

13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP Triple Rear & 8 MP Front Camera

Android 12

Bluetooth

Nokia G100 Full Specs

General Brand Nokia Mobile Phones Model G100 Storage 4 GB RAM, 64 GB Price PKR 24,100/- Release Date 5th January 2022 Design Bezel-less Yes Display Type Color IPS LCD screen (16M) Touch Yes, with Multitouch Size 6.5 inches, 1080 x 1920 pixels Aspect Ratio 16:9 PPI ~339 PPI Notch Yes, Water Drop Notch Memory RAM 4 GB Storage 64 GB Card Slot No Connectivity GPRS Yes EDGE Yes 3G Yes 4G Yes Wifi Yes, with wifi-hotspot Bluetooth Yes USB Yes USB Features USB on-the-go