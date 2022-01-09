Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
09th Jan, 2022. 09:45 pm

Nokia G300 vs. OnePlus Nord CE 5G: 64MP Cameras, 12GB RAM

Nokia G300 vs. OnePlus Nord CE 5G specs

Nokia G300, on the other hand, is a mid-range smartphone from the Finnish company. Aside from that, the OnePlus Nord CE 5G has good storage and a reasonable pricing. To begin with, the Nokia G300 features a 6.52-inch IPS LCD display with a resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels. The OnePlus Nord CE 5G features a 6.43-inch Fluid AMOLED display with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels. As a result of the greater screen size, the Nokia phone receives the first point.

In addition, the Nokia phone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 processor with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage (expandable to 256GB). Aside from that, the OnePlus phone is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 750G 5G processor. Furthermore, this phone is available in a variety of configurations: 128GB/ 6GB RAM, 128GB/ 8GB RAM, and 256GB/ 12GB RAM (no card slot). Both phones are powered by Android 11 as its operating system.

As a result of their superior hardware, the OnePlus squad earns one point. In terms of optics, the Nokia G300 camera features three 16MP + 5MP + 2MP rear cameras and an 8MP selfie lens. The triple 64MP + 8MP + 2MP lenses and a single 16MP front-facing lens make up the OnePlus Nord CE 5G camera’s optics. The Nokia phone has a 4470 mAh battery, while the OnePlus phone has a 4500mAh battery. As a result of its larger capacity and greater camera resolutions, the OnePlus smartphone wins the final round.

Nokia G300 vs. OnePlus Nord CE 5G release date and price

The Nokia G300 was released last month, and both handsets are now available for purchase. The Nokia G300 starts at $201 (Rs. 15, 053) for the price. In addition, the OnePlus Nord CE 5G costs $295 (Rs. 22,999). More technology news can be found by following us on Twitter.

 

