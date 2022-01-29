Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

29th Jan, 2022. 07:07 pm

Nokia G400 5G Price in Pakistan after Increased Taxes

Nokia G400

PTA Mobile Tax Nokia G400: This is the era of mobile phones and telecom equipment, which are now necessities. Unfortunately, these necessities are also subjected to significant tariffs in the government’s mini-budget, making access to these equipment practically unattainable for the average person. In Pakistan, the Nokia G400 costs is Rs. 40,300.

Nokia G400 5G Features

  • Dual Sim, 3G, 4G, 5G, VoLTE, Wi-Fi
  • Snapdragon 480, Octa-Core, 2 GHz Processor
  • 6 GB RAM, 128 GB inbuilt storage
  • 5000 mAh Battery
  • 6.5 inches, 1080 x 1920 px, 120 Hz Display with Water Drop Notch
  • 48 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP Triple Rear & 8 MP Front Camera
  • Android 12
  • Bluetooth

Mobile Phone PTA Tax Calculator (Passport)

Mobile Phone Value in USD PTA Tax in Pak Rupees (PKR)
$1 to $30 Rs. 430
$31 to $100 Rs. 3200
$101 to $200 Rs. 9580
$201 to $350 Rs. 12200 + 17% Sales Tax Ad Valorem
$351 to $500 Rs. 17800 + 17% Sales Tax Ad Valorem
$501 and above Rs. 36870 + 17% Sales Tax Ad Valorem

Mobile Phone PTA Tax Calculator (CNIC)

Mobile Phone Value in USD PTA Tax in Pak Rupees (PKR)
$1 to $30 Rs. 550
$31 to $100 Rs. 4323
$101 to $200 Rs. 11561
$201 to $350 Rs. 14661 + 17% Sales Tax Ad Valorem
$351 to $500 Rs. 23420 + 17% Sales Tax Ad Valorem
$501 and above Rs. 37007 + 17% Sales Tax Ad Valorem

What is Sales Tax Ad Valorem?

A 17 percent sales tax will be added to the PTA Tax paid for the approval of a smartphone when it is sold for more than its base tax value. This is known as an Ad Valorem Sales Tax. As a result, the new PTA Taxes for smartphone approval will not be the same for different products, and it will be decided based on the worth of the mobile phone.

