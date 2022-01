Nokia G400 5G Price in Pakistan after Increased Taxes

PTA Mobile Tax Nokia G400: This is the era of mobile phones and telecom equipment, which are now necessities. Unfortunately, these necessities are also subjected to significant tariffs in the government’s mini-budget, making access to these equipment practically unattainable for the average person. In Pakistan, the Nokia G400 costs is Rs. 40,300.

Nokia G400 5G Features

Dual Sim, 3G, 4G, 5G, VoLTE, Wi-Fi

Snapdragon 480, Octa-Core, 2 GHz Processor

6 GB RAM, 128 GB inbuilt storage

5000 mAh Battery

6.5 inches, 1080 x 1920 px, 120 Hz Display with Water Drop Notch

48 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP Triple Rear & 8 MP Front Camera

Android 12

Bluetooth

Mobile Phone PTA Tax Calculator (Passport)

Mobile Phone Value in USD PTA Tax in Pak Rupees (PKR) $1 to $30 Rs. 430 $31 to $100 Rs. 3200 $101 to $200 Rs. 9580 $201 to $350 Rs. 12200 + 17% Sales Tax Ad Valorem $351 to $500 Rs. 17800 + 17% Sales Tax Ad Valorem $501 and above Rs. 36870 + 17% Sales Tax Ad Valorem

Mobile Phone PTA Tax Calculator (CNIC)

Mobile Phone Value in USD PTA Tax in Pak Rupees (PKR) $1 to $30 Rs. 550 $31 to $100 Rs. 4323 $101 to $200 Rs. 11561 $201 to $350 Rs. 14661 + 17% Sales Tax Ad Valorem $351 to $500 Rs. 23420 + 17% Sales Tax Ad Valorem $501 and above Rs. 37007 + 17% Sales Tax Ad Valorem

What is Sales Tax Ad Valorem?

A 17 percent sales tax will be added to the PTA Tax paid for the approval of a smartphone when it is sold for more than its base tax value. This is known as an Ad Valorem Sales Tax. As a result, the new PTA Taxes for smartphone approval will not be the same for different products, and it will be decided based on the worth of the mobile phone.