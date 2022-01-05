Nokia G400 5G Price in Pakistan, Specifications, Release Date

In Pakistan, the Nokia G400 5G costs Rs 40,300. In USD, this Nokia’s most recent model costs $228. The launch date has been planned for January 5, 2022.

Nokia G400 5G Full Specifications

General Brand Nokia Mobile Phones Model G400 5G Storage 6 GB RAM, 128 GB Price PKR 40,300/- Release Date 5th January 2022 Design Bezel-less Yes Display Type Color IPS LCD screen (16M) Touch Yes, with Multitouch Size 6.5 inches, 1080 x 1920 pixels, 120 Hz Aspect Ratio 16:9 PPI ~339 PPI Notch Yes, Water Drop Notch Memory RAM 6 GB Storage 128 GB Card Slot No Connectivity GPRS Yes EDGE Yes 3G Yes 4G Yes 5G Yes VoLTE Yes Wifi Yes, with wifi-hotspot Bluetooth Yes USB Yes USB Features USB on-the-go