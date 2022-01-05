Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

05th Jan, 2022. 07:43 pm

Nokia G400 5G Price in Pakistan, Specifications, Release Date

Nokia G400 5G Price in Pakistan, Specifications, Release Date

In Pakistan, the Nokia G400 5G costs Rs 40,300. In USD, this Nokia’s most recent model costs $228. The launch date has been planned for January 5, 2022.

Nokia G400 5G Features

  • Dual Sim, 3G, 4G, 5G, VoLTE, Wi-Fi
  • Snapdragon 480, Octa-Core, 2 GHz Processor
  • 6 GB RAM, 128 GB inbuilt storage
  • 5000 mAh Battery
  • 6.5 inches, 1080 x 1920 px, 120 Hz Display with Water Drop Notch
  • 48 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP Triple Rear & 8 MP Front Camera
  • Android 12
  • Bluetooth

Nokia G400 5G Full Specifications

General
BrandNokia Mobile Phones
ModelG400 5G
Storage6 GB RAM, 128 GB
PricePKR 40,300/-
Release Date5th January 2022
Design
Bezel-lessYes
Display
TypeColor IPS LCD screen (16M)
TouchYes, with Multitouch
Size6.5 inches, 1080 x 1920 pixels, 120 Hz
Aspect Ratio16:9
PPI~339 PPI
NotchYes, Water Drop Notch
Memory
RAM6 GB
Storage128 GB
Card SlotNo
Connectivity
GPRSYes
EDGEYes
3GYes
4GYes
5GYes
VoLTEYes
WifiYes, with wifi-hotspot
BluetoothYes
USBYes
USB FeaturesUSB on-the-go

 

Extra
GPSYes
Face UnlockYes
3.5mm Headphone JackYes
Camera
Rear Camera48 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP with autofocus
Video RecordingYes
FlashYes, LED
Front Camera8 MP
Technical
OSAndroid v12
ChipsetQualcomm Snapdragon 480
CPU2 GHz, Octa Core Processor
Core Details2×2.0 GHz Kryo 460 & 6×1.8 GHz Kryo 460
GPUAdreno 619
JavaNo
Multimedia
EmailYes
MusicYes
VideoYes
FM RadioYes
Document ReaderYes
Battery
TypeNon-Removable Battery
Size5000 mAh

