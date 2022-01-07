OnePlus 10 Pro camera samples show off 150-degree ultrawide camera

When the OnePlus 10 Pro is released on January 11, OnePlus and Hasselblad will upgrade their partnership to version 2.0. While you wait, check out the company’s first camera samples, which include images from the 150o extreme wide-angle camera.

Yes, there is competition for the Realme GT2 Pro in the extreme ultrawide camera market. It appears that this camera will be utilised to take fisheye photos as well.

Color accuracy is, like before, a significant priority of the camera. The OnePlus 10 Pro will include “Hasselblad Natural Color Optimization 2.0,” a proprietary technology created specifically for this phone that guarantees professional-grade colour reproduction. If you wish to control the colours yourself, a Hasselblad Professional Mode 2.0 RAW shooting mode will be available.

These are only a few of the 500+ optimizations implemented for the Pro phone’s triple camera. Official teasers don’t give camera specifications, but TENAA revealed a 48 MP primary camera, a 50 MP ultra wide camera sensor, and an 8 MP 3x telephoto module (plus a 32 MP selfie).

The Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 will power the OnePlus 10 Pro, which will also include an LTPO 2.0 display with a variable refresh rate of 1-120 Hz (6.7″ QHD+). Aside from the camera, this phone will provide a better gaming experience thanks to features like GPU HyperBoost.