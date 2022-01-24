Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

24th Jan, 2022. 08:13 pm

OnePlus 10 Pro price in Pakistan and specification

OnePlus 10 Pro will get up to 12GB of RAM. This handset can come as a successor to the OnePlus 9 Pro. Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor can be found in this phone.

Web Desk BOL News

24th Jan, 2022. 08:13 pm
OnePlus 10 Pro

OnePlus 10 Pro. © gizmochina

OnePlus 10 Pro will get up to 12GB of RAM. This handset can come as a successor to the OnePlus 9 Pro. Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor can be found in this phone.

OnePlus 10 Pro price in Pakistan

OnePlus 10 Pro with 8GB RAM and 128 GB ROM price PKR 129,999.

OnePlus 10 Pro with 8GB RAM and 256 GB ROM price PKR 137,999.

OnePlus 10 Pro with 12GB RAM and 256 GB ROM price PKR 147,999.

OnePlus 10 Pro specification

The OnePlus 10 Pro will include a huge square-sized rear camera module. The zoom capability is also present in this device. This handset has a 48MP camera.

In terms of other features, the phone comes with a 6.7-inch QHD Plus display. It has a 120Hz refresh rate. It can store up to 256GB of data and has up to 12GB of RAM. A 5000mAh battery is included with the phone. It can be certified as dust and water-resistant with an IP68 grade. Aside from that, the phone is believed to be integrated with OnePlus’ quick charging technology. On one side, it will have Alert Cider and will run OxygenOS 12, which is based on Android 12.

NETWORK Technology GSM / CDMA / HSPA / EVDO / LTE / 5G
LAUNCH Announced 2022, January 11
Status Available. Released 2022, January 13
BODY Dimensions 163 x 73.9 x 8.6 mm (6.42 x 2.91 x 0.34 in)
Weight 200.5 g (7.09 oz)
Build Glass front (Gorilla Glass Victus), glass back (Gorilla Glass), aluminum frame
SIM Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)
DISPLAY Type LTPO2 AMOLED, 1B colors, 120Hz, HDR10+, 500 nits (typ), 800 nits (HBM), 1300 nits (peak)
Size 6.7 inches, 108.4 cm2 (~90.0% screen-to-body ratio)
Resolution 1440 x 3216 pixels, 20:9 ratio (~525 ppi density)
Protection Corning Gorilla Glass Victus
Always-on display
PLATFORM OS Android 12.1, ColorOS 12.1
Chipset Qualcomm SM8450 Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 (4 nm)
CPU Octa-core (1×3.00 GHz Cortex-X2 & 3×2.50 GHz Cortex-A710 & 4×1.80 GHz Cortex-A510)
GPU Adreno 730
MEMORY Card slot No
Internal 128GB 8GB RAM, 256GB 8GB RAM, 256GB 12GB RAM
UFS 3.1
MAIN CAMERA Triple 48 MP, f/1.8, 23mm (wide), 1/1.43″, 1.12µm, omnidirectional PDAF, Laser AF, OIS
8 MP, f/2.4, 77mm (telephoto), 1.0µm, PDAF, OIS, 3.3x optical zoom
50 MP, f/2.2, 14mm, 150˚ (ultrawide), 1/2.76″, 0.64µm, AF
Features Hasselblad Color Calibration, Dual-LED dual-tone flash, HDR, panorama
Video 8K@30fps, 4K@30/60/120fps, 1080p@30/60/240fps, Auto HDR, gyro-EIS
SELFIE CAMERA Single 32 MP, f/2.2, (wide), 1/2.74″, 0.8µm
Features Auto-HDR
Video 1080p@30fps, gyro-EIS
SOUND Loudspeaker Yes, with stereo speakers
3.5mm jack No
24-bit/192kHz audio
COMMS WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetooth 5.2, A2DP, LE, aptX HD
GPS Yes, with dual-band A-GPS, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO
NFC Yes
Radio No
USB USB Type-C 3.1, USB On-The-Go
FEATURES Sensors Fingerprint (under display, optical), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass, colour spectrum
BATTERY Type Li-Po 5000 mAh, non-removable
Charging Fast charging 80W
Fast wireless charging 50W
Reverse wireless charging
USB Power Delivery
MISC Colours Black, Green
Models NE2210

Read More

58 mins ago
Changan Pakistan vehicle price hikes in 2022

The new year has brought a new wave of vehicle price hikes,...
2 hours ago
Vivo S12, Vivo S12 Pro launch, price in Pakistan and specifications

Vivo S12 and Vivo S12 Pro were launched in Pakistan. Both phones...
3 hours ago
PTA Mobile Tax iPhone 13 PRO MAX

PTA Mobile Tax iPhone 13 PRO MAX: This is the era of...
4 hours ago
Oppo Reno 7 5G, Reno 7 Pro 5G Launch Confirmed for February 4; Price, Specs

Oppo Reno 7 series India launch has been announced for February 4,...
4 hours ago
PTA Mobile Tax List 2022: How Much You Have to Pay to Register your iPhone 14

PTA Mobile Tax List 2022: This is the era of mobile phones...
4 hours ago
Apple iPhone 11/ Pro and 11 Pro Max Tax/Customs Duty in Pakistan

iPhone 11 Tax: If you are importing an Apple iPhone 11, iPhone...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

iPhone 12 Tax
28 seconds ago
Apple iPhone 12 Mini/ Pro & 12 Pro Max Tax/Customs Duty in Pakistan

Import Tax on the all new Apple iPhone 12 Series, Including iPhone...
Regal Motors
3 mins ago
New Prices for Pearl and Glory 580 announced by Prince-DFSK

Due to the implementation of higher tax rates and associated price hikes,...
9 mins ago
FIA submits challan against Shehbaz, Hamza and Suleman in Rs16bn graft case

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Monday submitted challan(the report u/s 173...
what to watch on netflix
16 mins ago
What to Watch on Netflix: The TV Shows and Best Movies Coming in February 2022

What to Watch on Netflix: Netflix is offering movies and TV shows...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600
Advertisement