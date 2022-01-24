OnePlus 10 Pro price in Pakistan and specification
OnePlus 10 Pro will get up to 12GB of RAM. This handset can come as a successor to the OnePlus 9 Pro. Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor can be found in this phone.
OnePlus 10 Pro price in Pakistan
OnePlus 10 Pro with 8GB RAM and 128 GB ROM price PKR 129,999.
OnePlus 10 Pro with 8GB RAM and 256 GB ROM price PKR 137,999.
OnePlus 10 Pro with 12GB RAM and 256 GB ROM price PKR 147,999.
OnePlus 10 Pro specification
The OnePlus 10 Pro will include a huge square-sized rear camera module. The zoom capability is also present in this device. This handset has a 48MP camera.
In terms of other features, the phone comes with a 6.7-inch QHD Plus display. It has a 120Hz refresh rate. It can store up to 256GB of data and has up to 12GB of RAM. A 5000mAh battery is included with the phone. It can be certified as dust and water-resistant with an IP68 grade. Aside from that, the phone is believed to be integrated with OnePlus’ quick charging technology. On one side, it will have Alert Cider and will run OxygenOS 12, which is based on Android 12.
|NETWORK
|Technology
|GSM / CDMA / HSPA / EVDO / LTE / 5G
|LAUNCH
|Announced
|2022, January 11
|Status
|Available. Released 2022, January 13
|BODY
|Dimensions
|163 x 73.9 x 8.6 mm (6.42 x 2.91 x 0.34 in)
|Weight
|200.5 g (7.09 oz)
|Build
|Glass front (Gorilla Glass Victus), glass back (Gorilla Glass), aluminum frame
|SIM
|Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)
|DISPLAY
|Type
|LTPO2 AMOLED, 1B colors, 120Hz, HDR10+, 500 nits (typ), 800 nits (HBM), 1300 nits (peak)
|Size
|6.7 inches, 108.4 cm2 (~90.0% screen-to-body ratio)
|Resolution
|1440 x 3216 pixels, 20:9 ratio (~525 ppi density)
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass Victus
|Always-on display
|PLATFORM
|OS
|Android 12.1, ColorOS 12.1
|Chipset
|Qualcomm SM8450 Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 (4 nm)
|CPU
|Octa-core (1×3.00 GHz Cortex-X2 & 3×2.50 GHz Cortex-A710 & 4×1.80 GHz Cortex-A510)
|GPU
|Adreno 730
|MEMORY
|Card slot
|No
|Internal
|128GB 8GB RAM, 256GB 8GB RAM, 256GB 12GB RAM
|UFS 3.1
|MAIN CAMERA
|Triple
|48 MP, f/1.8, 23mm (wide), 1/1.43″, 1.12µm, omnidirectional PDAF, Laser AF, OIS
8 MP, f/2.4, 77mm (telephoto), 1.0µm, PDAF, OIS, 3.3x optical zoom
50 MP, f/2.2, 14mm, 150˚ (ultrawide), 1/2.76″, 0.64µm, AF
|Features
|Hasselblad Color Calibration, Dual-LED dual-tone flash, HDR, panorama
|Video
|8K@30fps, 4K@30/60/120fps, 1080p@30/60/240fps, Auto HDR, gyro-EIS
|SELFIE CAMERA
|Single
|32 MP, f/2.2, (wide), 1/2.74″, 0.8µm
|Features
|Auto-HDR
|Video
|1080p@30fps, gyro-EIS
|SOUND
|Loudspeaker
|Yes, with stereo speakers
|3.5mm jack
|No
|24-bit/192kHz audio
|COMMS
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|5.2, A2DP, LE, aptX HD
|GPS
|Yes, with dual-band A-GPS, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO
|NFC
|Yes
|Radio
|No
|USB
|USB Type-C 3.1, USB On-The-Go
|FEATURES
|Sensors
|Fingerprint (under display, optical), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass, colour spectrum
|BATTERY
|Type
|Li-Po 5000 mAh, non-removable
|Charging
|Fast charging 80W
Fast wireless charging 50W
Reverse wireless charging
USB Power Delivery
|MISC
|Colours
|Black, Green
|Models
|NE2210
