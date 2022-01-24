OnePlus 10 Pro price in Pakistan and specification

OnePlus 10 Pro will get up to 12GB of RAM. This handset can come as a successor to the OnePlus 9 Pro. Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor can be found in this phone.

OnePlus 10 Pro will get up to 12GB of RAM. This handset can come as a successor to the OnePlus 9 Pro. Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor can be found in this phone.

OnePlus 10 Pro price in Pakistan

OnePlus 10 Pro with 8GB RAM and 128 GB ROM price PKR 129,999.

OnePlus 10 Pro with 8GB RAM and 256 GB ROM price PKR 137,999.

OnePlus 10 Pro with 12GB RAM and 256 GB ROM price PKR 147,999.

OnePlus 10 Pro specification

The OnePlus 10 Pro will include a huge square-sized rear camera module. The zoom capability is also present in this device. This handset has a 48MP camera.

In terms of other features, the phone comes with a 6.7-inch QHD Plus display. It has a 120Hz refresh rate. It can store up to 256GB of data and has up to 12GB of RAM. A 5000mAh battery is included with the phone. It can be certified as dust and water-resistant with an IP68 grade. Aside from that, the phone is believed to be integrated with OnePlus’ quick charging technology. On one side, it will have Alert Cider and will run OxygenOS 12, which is based on Android 12.

NETWORK Technology GSM / CDMA / HSPA / EVDO / LTE / 5G

LAUNCH Announced 2022, January 11 Status Available. Released 2022, January 13

BODY Dimensions 163 x 73.9 x 8.6 mm (6.42 x 2.91 x 0.34 in) Weight 200.5 g (7.09 oz) Build Glass front (Gorilla Glass Victus), glass back (Gorilla Glass), aluminum frame SIM Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)

DISPLAY Type LTPO2 AMOLED, 1B colors, 120Hz, HDR10+, 500 nits (typ), 800 nits (HBM), 1300 nits (peak) Size 6.7 inches, 108.4 cm2 (~90.0% screen-to-body ratio) Resolution 1440 x 3216 pixels, 20:9 ratio (~525 ppi density) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass Victus Always-on display

PLATFORM OS Android 12.1, ColorOS 12.1 Chipset Qualcomm SM8450 Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 (4 nm) CPU Octa-core (1×3.00 GHz Cortex-X2 & 3×2.50 GHz Cortex-A710 & 4×1.80 GHz Cortex-A510) GPU Adreno 730

MEMORY Card slot No Internal 128GB 8GB RAM, 256GB 8GB RAM, 256GB 12GB RAM UFS 3.1

MAIN CAMERA Triple 48 MP, f/1.8, 23mm (wide), 1/1.43″, 1.12µm, omnidirectional PDAF, Laser AF, OIS

8 MP, f/2.4, 77mm (telephoto), 1.0µm, PDAF, OIS, 3.3x optical zoom

50 MP, f/2.2, 14mm, 150˚ (ultrawide), 1/2.76″, 0.64µm, AF Features Hasselblad Color Calibration, Dual-LED dual-tone flash, HDR, panorama Video 8K@30fps, 4K@30/60/120fps, 1080p@30/60/240fps, Auto HDR, gyro-EIS

SELFIE CAMERA Single 32 MP, f/2.2, (wide), 1/2.74″, 0.8µm Features Auto-HDR Video 1080p@30fps, gyro-EIS

SOUND Loudspeaker Yes, with stereo speakers 3.5mm jack No 24-bit/192kHz audio

COMMS WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth 5.2, A2DP, LE, aptX HD GPS Yes, with dual-band A-GPS, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO NFC Yes Radio No USB USB Type-C 3.1, USB On-The-Go

FEATURES Sensors Fingerprint (under display, optical), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass, colour spectrum

BATTERY Type Li-Po 5000 mAh, non-removable Charging Fast charging 80W

Fast wireless charging 50W

Reverse wireless charging

USB Power Delivery