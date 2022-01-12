OnePlus 10 Pro Price in Pakistan & Full Specs

OnePlus 10 Pro has finally been fully unveiled, and we now know most of the details that were lacking in the previous info dumps.

OnePlus 9 Pro display, which bends aggressively, the edges of the OnePlus 9 Pro display appear to melt into the frame. The minor design change should improve the user experience

OnePlus 10 Pro Price in Pakistan

OnePlus 10 Pro price in Pakistan is expected to start from 127,999 PKR

Specifications

Network Technology GSM / CDMA / HSPA / LTE / 5G 2G bands GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 – SIM 1 & SIM 2 CDMA 800 / 1900 3G bands HSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1800 / 1900 / 2100 4G bands 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 12, 13, 17, 18, 19, 20, 25, 26, 28, 32, 38, 39, 40, 41, 66 – EU 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 12, 13, 17, 18, 19, 20, 25, 26, 28, 30, 32, 38, 39, 40, 41, 46, 48, 66, 71 – NA 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 12, 17, 18, 19, 20, 26, 34, 38, 39, 40, 41, 46 – IN 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 12, 17, 18, 19, 20, 26, 34, 38, 39, 40, 41 – CN 5G bands 1, 3, 5, 7, 8, 20, 28, 38, 40, 41, 66, 78 SA/NSA – EU 1, 2, 3, 7, 25, 28, 41, 66, 71, 78, 258, 260, 261 SA/NSA/mmWave – NA 41, 78 SA/NSA – IN 1, 3, 28, 41, 78, 79 SA/NSA – CN Speed HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, LTE-A (CA) Cat20 2000/200 Mbps, 5G

Launch Announced 2022, February 28 Status Coming Soon

Body Dimensions – Weight – Build Glass front (Gorilla Glass 5), glass back (Gorilla Glass 5), aluminum frame SIM Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by) IP68 dust/water resistant (up to 1.5m for 30 mins)

Display Type LTPO Fluid2 AMOLED, 1B colors, 120Hz, HDR10+, 1300 nits (peak) Size 6.7 inches, 108.4 cm2 (~90.3% screen-to-body ratio) Resolution 1440 x 3216 pixels, 20:9 ratio (~525 ppi density) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Always-on display

Platform OS Android 11, OxygenOS 11.2.7.7 Chipset Qualcomm SM8350 Snapdragon 888 5G (5 nm) CPU Octa-core (1×2.84 GHz Kryo 680 & 3×2.42 GHz Kryo 680 & 4×1.80 GHz Kryo 680 GPU Adreno 660

Memory Card slot No Internal 128GB 8GB RAM, 256GB 12GB RAM UFS 3.1

Main Camera Quad 64 MP, f/1.8, 23mm (wide), 1/1.43″, 1.12Âµm, omnidirectional PDAF, Laser AF, OIS

8 MP, f/2.4, 77mm (telephoto), 1.0Âµm, PDAF, OIS, 3.3x optical zoom

8 MP, f/2.2, 14mm (ultrawide), 1/1.56″, 1.0Âµm, AF

5 MP, f/2.4, (monochrome) Features Hasselblad Color Calibration, dual-LED flash, HDR, panorama Video 8K@30fps, 4K@30/60/120fps, 1080p@30/60/240fps, Auto HDR, gyro-EIS

Selfie Camera Single 16 MP, f/2.4, (wide), 1/3.06″, 1.0Âµm Features Auto-HDR Video 1080p@30fps, gyro-EIS

Sound Loudspeaker Yes, with stereo speakers 3.5mm jack No 24-bit/192kHz audio

Comms WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, DLNA, hotspot Bluetooth 5.2, A2DP, LE, aptX HD GPS Yes, with dual-band A-GPS, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, SBAS NFC Yes Radio No USB USB Type-C 3.1, USB On-The-Go

Features Sensors Fingerprint (under display, optical), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass, color spectrum