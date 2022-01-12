OnePlus 10 Pro Price in Pakistan & Full Specs
OnePlus 10 Pro has finally been fully unveiled, and we now know most of the details that were lacking in the previous info dumps.
OnePlus 10 Pro Price in Pakistan
OnePlus 10 Pro price in Pakistan is expected to start from 127,999 PKR
Specifications
|Network
|Technology
|GSM / CDMA / HSPA / LTE / 5G
|2G bands
|GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 – SIM 1 & SIM 2
|CDMA 800 / 1900
|3G bands
|HSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1800 / 1900 / 2100
|4G bands
|1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 12, 13, 17, 18, 19, 20, 25, 26, 28, 32, 38, 39, 40, 41, 66 – EU
|1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 12, 13, 17, 18, 19, 20, 25, 26, 28, 30, 32, 38, 39, 40, 41, 46, 48, 66, 71 – NA
|1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 12, 17, 18, 19, 20, 26, 34, 38, 39, 40, 41, 46 – IN
|1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 12, 17, 18, 19, 20, 26, 34, 38, 39, 40, 41 – CN
|5G bands
|1, 3, 5, 7, 8, 20, 28, 38, 40, 41, 66, 78 SA/NSA – EU
|1, 2, 3, 7, 25, 28, 41, 66, 71, 78, 258, 260, 261 SA/NSA/mmWave – NA
|41, 78 SA/NSA – IN
|1, 3, 28, 41, 78, 79 SA/NSA – CN
|Speed
|HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, LTE-A (CA) Cat20 2000/200 Mbps, 5G
|Launch
|Announced
|2022, February 28
|Status
|Coming Soon
|Body
|Dimensions
|–
|Weight
|–
|Build
|Glass front (Gorilla Glass 5), glass back (Gorilla Glass 5), aluminum frame
|SIM
|Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)
|IP68 dust/water resistant (up to 1.5m for 30 mins)
|Display
|Type
|LTPO Fluid2 AMOLED, 1B colors, 120Hz, HDR10+, 1300 nits (peak)
|Size
|6.7 inches, 108.4 cm2 (~90.3% screen-to-body ratio)
|Resolution
|1440 x 3216 pixels, 20:9 ratio (~525 ppi density)
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Always-on display
|Platform
|OS
|Android 11, OxygenOS 11.2.7.7
|Chipset
|Qualcomm SM8350 Snapdragon 888 5G (5 nm)
|CPU
|Octa-core (1×2.84 GHz Kryo 680 & 3×2.42 GHz Kryo 680 & 4×1.80 GHz Kryo 680
|GPU
|Adreno 660
|Memory
|Card slot
|No
|Internal
|128GB 8GB RAM, 256GB 12GB RAM
|UFS 3.1
|Main Camera
|Quad
|64 MP, f/1.8, 23mm (wide), 1/1.43″, 1.12Âµm, omnidirectional PDAF, Laser AF, OIS
8 MP, f/2.4, 77mm (telephoto), 1.0Âµm, PDAF, OIS, 3.3x optical zoom
8 MP, f/2.2, 14mm (ultrawide), 1/1.56″, 1.0Âµm, AF
5 MP, f/2.4, (monochrome)
|Features
|Hasselblad Color Calibration, dual-LED flash, HDR, panorama
|Video
|8K@30fps, 4K@30/60/120fps, 1080p@30/60/240fps, Auto HDR, gyro-EIS
|Selfie Camera
|Single
|16 MP, f/2.4, (wide), 1/3.06″, 1.0Âµm
|Features
|Auto-HDR
|Video
|1080p@30fps, gyro-EIS
|Sound
|Loudspeaker
|Yes, with stereo speakers
|3.5mm jack
|No
|24-bit/192kHz audio
|Comms
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, DLNA, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|5.2, A2DP, LE, aptX HD
|GPS
|Yes, with dual-band A-GPS, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, SBAS
|NFC
|Yes
|Radio
|No
|USB
|USB Type-C 3.1, USB On-The-Go
|Features
|Sensors
|Fingerprint (under display, optical), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass, color spectrum
|Battery
|Type
|Li-Po 5000 mAh, non-removable
|Charging
|Fast charging 65W, 1-100% in 29 min (advertised)
Fast wireless charging 50W, 1-100% in 43 min (advertised)
USB Power Delivery
