12th Jan, 2022. 05:40 pm

OnePlus 10 Pro Price in Pakistan & Full Specs

OnePlus 10 Pro has finally been fully unveiled, and we now know most of the details that were lacking in the previous info dumps.

OnePlus 10 Pro price in Pakistan is expected to start from 127,999 PKR

Specifications

Network
Technology GSM / CDMA / HSPA / LTE / 5G
2G bands GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 – SIM 1 & SIM 2
CDMA 800 / 1900
3G bands HSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1800 / 1900 / 2100
4G bands 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 12, 13, 17, 18, 19, 20, 25, 26, 28, 32, 38, 39, 40, 41, 66 – EU
1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 12, 13, 17, 18, 19, 20, 25, 26, 28, 30, 32, 38, 39, 40, 41, 46, 48, 66, 71 – NA
1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 12, 17, 18, 19, 20, 26, 34, 38, 39, 40, 41, 46 – IN
1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 12, 17, 18, 19, 20, 26, 34, 38, 39, 40, 41 – CN
5G bands 1, 3, 5, 7, 8, 20, 28, 38, 40, 41, 66, 78 SA/NSA – EU
1, 2, 3, 7, 25, 28, 41, 66, 71, 78, 258, 260, 261 SA/NSA/mmWave – NA
41, 78 SA/NSA – IN
1, 3, 28, 41, 78, 79 SA/NSA – CN
Speed HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, LTE-A (CA) Cat20 2000/200 Mbps, 5G
Launch
Announced 2022, February 28
Status Coming Soon
Body
Dimensions
Weight
Build Glass front (Gorilla Glass 5), glass back (Gorilla Glass 5), aluminum frame
SIM Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)
IP68 dust/water resistant (up to 1.5m for 30 mins)
Display
Type LTPO Fluid2 AMOLED, 1B colors, 120Hz, HDR10+, 1300 nits (peak)
Size 6.7 inches, 108.4 cm2 (~90.3% screen-to-body ratio)
Resolution 1440 x 3216 pixels, 20:9 ratio (~525 ppi density)
Protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Always-on display
Platform
OS Android 11, OxygenOS 11.2.7.7
Chipset Qualcomm SM8350 Snapdragon 888 5G (5 nm)
CPU Octa-core (1×2.84 GHz Kryo 680 & 3×2.42 GHz Kryo 680 & 4×1.80 GHz Kryo 680
GPU Adreno 660
Memory
Card slot No
Internal 128GB 8GB RAM, 256GB 12GB RAM
UFS 3.1
Main Camera
Quad 64 MP, f/1.8, 23mm (wide), 1/1.43″, 1.12Âµm, omnidirectional PDAF, Laser AF, OIS
8 MP, f/2.4, 77mm (telephoto), 1.0Âµm, PDAF, OIS, 3.3x optical zoom
8 MP, f/2.2, 14mm (ultrawide), 1/1.56″, 1.0Âµm, AF
5 MP, f/2.4, (monochrome)
Features Hasselblad Color Calibration, dual-LED flash, HDR, panorama
Video 8K@30fps, 4K@30/60/120fps, 1080p@30/60/240fps, Auto HDR, gyro-EIS
Selfie Camera
Single 16 MP, f/2.4, (wide), 1/3.06″, 1.0Âµm
Features Auto-HDR
Video 1080p@30fps, gyro-EIS
Sound
Loudspeaker Yes, with stereo speakers
3.5mm jack No
24-bit/192kHz audio
Comms
WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, DLNA, hotspot
Bluetooth 5.2, A2DP, LE, aptX HD
GPS Yes, with dual-band A-GPS, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, SBAS
NFC Yes
Radio No
USB USB Type-C 3.1, USB On-The-Go
Features
Sensors Fingerprint (under display, optical), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass, color spectrum
Battery
Type Li-Po 5000 mAh, non-removable
Charging Fast charging 65W, 1-100% in 29 min (advertised)
Fast wireless charging 50W, 1-100% in 43 min (advertised)
USB Power Delivery

 

