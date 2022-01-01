OnePlus 10 Pro rumored to be unveiled on January 11 2022

We already know that the OnePlus 10 Pro will be released next month, as confirmed by the company’s CEO. Some speculations suggested the device will be announced in the first week of the month (that’s next week! ), but now a purported promo film for the device surfaced in China, revealing the stated exact announcement date.

OnePlus 10 Pro launching on January 11, 2022 according to this leaked video on Weibo.https://t.co/Ww4xlK9Phd#OnePlus #Oppo pic.twitter.com/MhcQxBFkIw — Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) December 30, 2021

If this video is a leaked promo video and not someone practising their wishful thinking talents, it’s January 11. Given that the ad is aimed at the Chinese market, the January 11 date, even if correct, is almost certainly just referring to the phone’s introduction in China. This could happen before or after the global rollout.

OnePlus 10 Pro Price in Pakistan

Expected Price of OnePlus 10 Pro in Pakistan is Rs. 169,999

The OnePlus 10 Pro was discovered in a benchmark database earlier today, and it received 80W fast charging certification the day before. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor should power it, along with a 50 MP main rear camera with Hasselblad branding and a 6.7″ curved LTPO 2.0 AMOLED display with a 120 Hz refresh rate. The battery capacity is 5,000 mAh, according to previous speculations. The phone should, ideally, come pre-installed with Android 12.