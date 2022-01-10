Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

11th Jan, 2022. 01:34 am

OnePlus 10 Pro Teaser Shows its Front Design and New ColorOS Skin

The OnePlus 10 series will be released tomorrow. However, last-minute official promotions continue to appear. Over the weekend, OnePlus released the front glimpse of the OnePlus 10 Pro, displaying its new OS skin, in the final wave of teases.

OnePlus 10 Pro

This is your first official glimpse at the OnePlus 10 Pro display before the reveal, as the landing page on the OnePlus website only showed rear previews of the phone. The screen is curved on both sides this year, but the curve is gentler.

Unlike the OnePlus 9 Pro display, which bends aggressively, the edges of the OnePlus 9 Pro display appear to melt into the frame. The minor design change should improve the user experience. A hole punch cutting for the front camera is still off-center in the corner. At first inspection, the bezel appears to have expanded in size since the OnePlus 9 Pro last year. However, this is due to the screen’s flatter shape. The bezel is now more evenly balanced.

OnePlus 10 Pro

OnePlus and Oppo combined last year, for those of you who aren’t aware. For years, OnePlus had been building up to this shift (called the “Oppofication” of OnePlus by some) with all new model phones. Like its stablemate firm, Oppo, it began as an enthusiast-only brand and evolved into a mainstream one.

OnePlus 10 Pro

OnePlus and Hasselblad are resuming their collaboration to co-engineer cameras for the OnePlus 10 Pro. The phone is powered by the most up-to-date flagship hardware. Furthermore, the charging speed has been increased to a stunning 80W, which should significantly reduce charging times.

 

 

Read More

3 hours ago
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Will Have The Best S Pen We've Ever Seen

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra has been rumoured to be a somewhat...
4 hours ago
Xiaomi 11T Pro Launching in India on January 19

Xiaomi's 11T Pro was not yet available in India when it launched...
5 hours ago
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G launches in India with Exynos 2100

Samsung introduced the Galaxy S21 FE 5G on the global stage last...
5 hours ago
Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max Price in Pakistan & Specification

Apple introducing a punch-hole screen to the iPhone 14 series isn’t a...
6 hours ago
Honor Magic V - First folding phone with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset

The Honor Magic V, the first folding phone powered by Qualcomm's latest...
6 hours ago
Apple is Launching iPhone SE 3 in March 2022

According to recent rumours, the third generation of the inexpensive iPhone SE...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

28 mins ago
CDWP approves 8 projects worth Rs30.2 billion; proposes two projects to Ecnec

ISLAMABAD: The Central Development Working Party (CDWP) on Monday approved eight projects...
Sajal Aly
29 mins ago
THROWBACK: Sajal Aly’s Sizzling Dance Video Sets the Internet on Fire

Umair Qazi recently married in a star-studded affair. The Mehendi celebration, which...
Wapda
30 mins ago
Wapda chairman highlights importance of Dasu hydropower project

LAHORE: The Dasu hydropower project is of immense importance for a quantum...
LCCI
32 mins ago
LCCI stresses timely measures to avoid tragedies like Murree

LAHORE: The Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) has stressed the...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600