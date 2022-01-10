OnePlus 10 Pro Teaser Shows its Front Design and New ColorOS Skin

The OnePlus 10 series will be released tomorrow. However, last-minute official promotions continue to appear. Over the weekend, OnePlus released the front glimpse of the OnePlus 10 Pro, displaying its new OS skin, in the final wave of teases.

This is your first official glimpse at the OnePlus 10 Pro display before the reveal, as the landing page on the OnePlus website only showed rear previews of the phone. The screen is curved on both sides this year, but the curve is gentler.

Unlike the OnePlus 9 Pro display, which bends aggressively, the edges of the OnePlus 9 Pro display appear to melt into the frame. The minor design change should improve the user experience. A hole punch cutting for the front camera is still off-center in the corner. At first inspection, the bezel appears to have expanded in size since the OnePlus 9 Pro last year. However, this is due to the screen’s flatter shape. The bezel is now more evenly balanced.

OnePlus and Oppo combined last year, for those of you who aren’t aware. For years, OnePlus had been building up to this shift (called the “Oppofication” of OnePlus by some) with all new model phones. Like its stablemate firm, Oppo, it began as an enthusiast-only brand and evolved into a mainstream one.

OnePlus and Hasselblad are resuming their collaboration to co-engineer cameras for the OnePlus 10 Pro. The phone is powered by the most up-to-date flagship hardware. Furthermore, the charging speed has been increased to a stunning 80W, which should significantly reduce charging times.