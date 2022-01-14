OnePlus 10 Pro vs iQOO 9 Pro: Comparison

There are now just a few phones that can compete with the OnePlus 10 Pro, despite the fact that the number of handsets equipped with the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 mobile platform will rapidly grow. Until now, we’ve compared the OnePlus 10 Pro’s specifications against those of other similarly priced devices released in the last two months. However, there is one recent handset that we did not compare: the iQOO 9 Pro. The iQOO 9 Pro, like the Xiaomi 12 Pro and the Realme GT 2 Pro, is a strong competitor to the OnePlus 10 Pro, especially in China. The discrepancies between their standards will be explained below.

OnePlus 10 Pro vs Vivo iQOO 9 Pro

OnePlus 10 Pro Vivo iQOO 9 Pro DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHT 163 x 73.9 x 8.6 mm,

200.5 g 164.8 x 75.2 x 8.8 mm,

204 g DISPLAY 6.7 inches, 1440 x 3216 pixels (Quad HD+), AMOLED 6.78 inches, 1440 x 3200 pixels (Quad HD+), LTPO AMOLED PROCESSOR Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, octa-core 3 GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, octa-core 3 GHz MEMORY 8 GB RAM, 128 GB – 8 GB RAM, 256 GB – 8 GB RAM, 256 GB – 12 GB RAM, 512 GB 8 GB RAM, 256 GB – 12 GB RAM, 256 GB – 12 GB RAM, 512 GB SOFTWARE Android 12, ColorOS Android 12, Origin OS Ocean CONNECTIVITY Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS CAMERA Triple 48 + 8 + 50 MP, f/1.8 + f/2.4 + f/2.2

32 MP f/2.2 front camera Triple 50 + 16 + 50 MP, f/1.8 + f/2.2 + f/2.3

16 MP f/2.5 front camera BATTERY 5000 mAh, fast charging 80W, fast wireless charging 50W 4700 mAh, Fast Charging 120W, fast wireless charging 50W ADDITIONAL FEATURES 5G, dual SIM, reverse wireless charging 5G, dual SIM, reverse wireless charging

Design

The looks of the OnePlus 10 Pro and the iQOO 9 Pro are both highly appealing. They have glass backs and metal frames, as well as an attractively curved screen on the front, incredibly small bezels, and single punch-hole displays. The design of the OnePlus 10 Pro appeals to me for two reasons: first, it is more compact. It also sports a smaller camera module, making the design more refined. The iQOO 9 Pro, on the other hand, comes in a variety of eye-catching colours, and the BMW M Motorsport Edition outperforms the OnePlus 10 Pro in terms of customization.

Display

The displays on both the OnePlus 10 Pro and the iQOO 9 Pro are nearly identical. The former has a smaller screen with a 6.7-inch diagonal, and its LTPO technology is actually superior than the iQOO’s because it is LTPO 2.0, which consumes less energy. With a Quad HD+ resolution, an adaptable refresh rate of 1 to 120 Hz, and HDR10+ certification, both phones can display up to one billion colours. Both phones contain an in-display fingerprint scanner as well as strong stereo speakers, and the iQOO 9 Pro adds Dolby Vision support.

Specs & Software

There are no significant variations between these two hardware departments: both will deliver flagship-level performance. They’re powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, which is made in a 4 nm technology and comes with up to 12 GB of RAM and UFS 3.1 internal storage. The iQOO 9 Pro has greater storage options: up to 512 GB, whilst the OnePlus 10 Pro only has 256 GB. These phones all come with Android 12 out of the box, but the OnePlus 10 Pro appears to be more advanced in terms of software thanks to ColorOS 12.1. The iQOO runs OriginOS Ocean, which offers plenty of customization options.

Camera

Even when it comes to cameras, the levels are identical, but thanks to its Hasselblad cameras, I think the OnePlus 10 Pro is a more fascinating camera phone. The phone’s incredible Sony IMX789 primary sensor captures a lot of detail and produces good movies, and it also has a fantastic telephoto sensor with 3.3x optical zoom. The iQOO 9 Pro, on the other hand, boasts a 50 MP main camera with excellent optical gimbal stabilisation and even a telephoto sensor with OIS and 2.5x optical zoom.

Battery

The OnePlus 10 Pro includes a larger 5000 mAh battery, which will allow it to last longer on a single charge. However, thanks to 120W fast charging, the iQOO 9 Pro can charge more quickly. You’ll receive 50W wireless charging and reverse wireless charging regardless of whatever option you choose.

Price

In China, the iQOO 9 Pro costs around €694/$795 while the OnePlus 10 Pro costs around €650/$745 at the current exchange rate. Because both gadgets are so close, picking a winner for this comparison is really difficult. The OnePlus 10 Pro boasts a smaller form factor, a larger battery, and superior zoom capabilities, whilst the iQOO 9 Pro has a larger display, an excellent main camera with gimbal stabilisation, and faster charging. Which would you choose?

OnePlus 10 Pro vs Vivo iQOO 9 Pro: PRO and CONS

OnePlus 10 Pro

PRO

3.3x optical zoom

Bigger battery

Great Hasselblad cameras

Better front camera

CONS

Wider availability

Vivo iQOO 9 Pro

PRO

Wider display

Gimbal OIS

Faster charging

Up to 512 GB of storage

CONS