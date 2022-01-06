Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

06th Jan, 2022. 08:56 pm

OnePlus 10 series to arrive with HyperBoost GPU

OnePlus 10

OnePlus 10 series to arrive with HyperBoost GPU

As the OnePlus series approaches its release date, teasers are becoming more common. Pete Lau, one of the co-founders, has just released a new one. He discusses HyperBoost, a new GPU technology aimed at improving performance and gaming experience.

The new functionality will be accessible on the OnePlus 10 series, which will ship with ColorOS 12.1 pre-installed. It’s a chip-level optimization that employs AI algorithms created over the course of two years of research and development. The machine-translated wording from Weibo makes the underlying technology that enables the GPU retain maximum performance over time a little difficult to understand, and Pete Lau didn’t go into much detail either.

 

Read More

12 mins ago
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G will have an Exynos 2100

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G uses the same chip as the...
1 hour ago
France sees new nuclear reactors online from 2035

PARIS, Jan 6, 2022 (AFP) - New nuclear power plants planned as part...
1 hour ago
Chinese-made lidars showcased at CES 2022 to promote autonomous driving

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 5 (Xinhua) -- Chinese company Hesai has showcased some...
4 hours ago
Vivo Launches iQOO 9 and 9 Pro Gaming Flagship Phones With 120W Fast Charging

The iQOO 9 and iQOO 9 Pro, Vivo's latest flagship smartphone duo,...
5 hours ago
Xiaomi Announces Redmi K50 Series’ Launch Date

The year 2022 is likely to be full with amazing gadgets and...
5 hours ago
Nokia C100, C200, G100, and G400 5G Budget Smartphones Unveiled

At the CES 2022 event, HMD Global unveiled four new low-cost Nokia...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Dance Meri Rani
1 min ago
Amazing dance of foreign boys on ‘Dance Meri Rani’ goes viral

In this viral video, two international boys dance to Nora Fatehi and...
PSL 7
4 mins ago
PSL 7: PSL’s social media accounts are teasing a big surprise for cricket fans

PSL 7: The Pakistan Super League (PSL) seventh edition 2022 is less...
10 mins ago
Second Marigold Festival will be held from 7th to 9th Jan at Frere Hall, says Murtaza Wahab

Karachi Administrator Murtaza Wahab has said that the second Marigold Festival will...
Samsung Galaxy S21
12 mins ago
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G will have an Exynos 2100

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G uses the same chip as the...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600