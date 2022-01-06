OnePlus 10 series to arrive with HyperBoost GPU

As the OnePlus series approaches its release date, teasers are becoming more common. Pete Lau, one of the co-founders, has just released a new one. He discusses HyperBoost, a new GPU technology aimed at improving performance and gaming experience.

The new functionality will be accessible on the OnePlus 10 series, which will ship with ColorOS 12.1 pre-installed. It’s a chip-level optimization that employs AI algorithms created over the course of two years of research and development. The machine-translated wording from Weibo makes the underlying technology that enables the GPU retain maximum performance over time a little difficult to understand, and Pete Lau didn’t go into much detail either.