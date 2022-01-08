Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

08th Jan, 2022. 07:32 pm

OnePlus Nord 2 CE 5G Price In Pakistan Specifications, release date

OnePlus Nord 2 CE

OnePlus Nord 2 CE 5G Price In Pakistan Specifications, release date

OnePlus Nord CE 5G price in Pakistan

In Pakistan, the OnePlus Nord CE 5G costs Rs. 64,999. The sale pricing of OnePlus mobile devices under official warranty is regulated by official dealers and warranty providers.

  • Price of OnePlus Nord CE 5G in Pakistan is Rs. 64,999.
  • Price of OnePlus in USD is $403.

OnePlus Nord CE 5G – A Mid-Ranger Of Nord-Series

OnePlus is ready to release the Nord CE, which will be dubbed 5G by the end. The Nord N10 and Nord N100, two cheap smartphones in the company’s Nord series, will be released in 2020. Now, OnePlus is working on a new mid-range smartphone named the OnePlus Nord CE 5G, which will be released soon. The smartphone will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 750, which is one of the most recent chipsets for smartphones on the market. Under the hood of the new OnePlus Nord CE 5G is a 2.0 GHz Octa-Core processor from OnePlus. The screen size of this new forthcoming smartphone is 6.5 inches, which is a large display. The new OnePlus Nord CE will be equipped with an IPS LCD Touchscreen and a full-HD display with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels. There is also an Adreno 619L GPU, as well as Corning Gorilla Glass 4 protection. The OnePlus Nord CE 5G has an 8-gigabyte RAM, which is a powerful RAM for a smartphone, therefore you can expect your phone to perform at a super-fast speed thanks to its powerful RAM. The OnePlus CE 5G has 128 gigabytes of built-in storage, which means your data storage space is limitless. There is a Quad Camera arrangement on the back of the phone. The phone’s main sensor will be 64 megapixels, with an additional 8 megapixels and a 2 megapixel depth sensor. The OnePlus Nord’s CE 5G will have a 16-megapixel selfie camera to make snapping selfies easier and more attractive. A fingerprint reader is put on the device’s back to secure it from illegal access. The Nord CE 5G’s battery is likewise quite large. The smartphone is powered by a 4500 mAh (Li-Po Non-removable) battery that provides enough backup time, and it supports 33W fast charging. When the CE 5G launches, Samsung and other smartphone manufacturers will have a challenger.

OnePlus Nord CE 5G specifications

Display

Size: 6.43 inches
Resolution: 2400 x 1080 pixels 410 ppi
Aspect Ratio: 20:9
Type: 90 Hz Fluid AMOLED
Support sRGB, Display P3

Features

Ambient display
Dark mode
Reading mode

Performance

Operating System: OxygenOS based on Android™ 11
CPU: Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 750G 5G mobile platform
GPU: Adreno 619
RAM: 6GB/8GB/12GB LPDDR4X
Storage: 128GB/256GB UFS2.1
Battery: 4500 mAh (non-removable)
Warp Charge 30T Plus fast charging (5V/6A)

Camera
Main Camera – Rear

Megapixels: 64
Pixel Size: 0.7 µm/64M; 1.4 µm (4 in 1)/16M
Lens Quantity: 6P
Aperture: ƒ/1.79

Ultra Wide Camera – Rear

Megapixels: 8
Field of View: 119°
Aperture: ƒ/2.25

Mono Lens – Rear

Megapixels: 2
Aperture: ƒ/2.4

Flash

LED Flash

Zoom

0.6x – 10x

Autofocus

Multi Autofocus (PDAF+CAF)

Video

4K video at 30fps
1080p video at 30/60 fps
Super Slow Motion: 1080p video at 120 fps, 720p video at 240 fps
Time-Lapse: 1080p 30fps, 4k 30fps
Video editor

Features

Nightscape, UltraShot HDR, Portrait, Panorama, Pro mode, Smart scene recogonition, Filters

Front Camera

Sensor: Sony IMX471
Megapixels: 16
Pixel Size: 1.0µm
EIS: Yes
Aperture: ƒ/2.45

Video

1080p video at 30fps
1080p video at 60fps
Time-Lapse

Features

Face unlock, Screen flash, HDR, Face retouching, Portrait, Filters

Connectivity
LTE

4×4 MIMO, support up to DL Cat 18/UL Cat 13 (1.2Gbps /150Mbps), depending on carrier support

Band

GSM: 850, 900, 1800, 1900
WCDMA: B1/2/4/5/6/8/19
LTE-FDD: B1/2/3/4/5/7/8/12/17/18/19/20/26/28/66
LTE-TDD: B38/39/40/41
NR NSA: N1, N3, N5, N7, N8, N20, N28, N38, N40, N41, N77, N78
NR SA: N1, N3, N7, N28, N41, N78
*Network connectivity may vary depending on carrier’s network and related service deployment.

WLAN

Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, 2.4G/5G

Bluetooth

Bluetooth 5.1, support aptX & aptX HD & LDAC & AAC

NFC

NFC enabled

Positioning

GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, Beidou, A-GPS

Sensors

In-display Fingerprint Sensor
Accelerometer
Electronic Compass
Gyroscope
Ambient Light Sensor
Proximity Sensor
Sensor Core

Read More

23 hours ago
Xiaomi 12 vs Xiaomi Mi 11: Price and Specifications Comparison

The most recent edition of Xiaomi's flagship series is both a true...
24 hours ago
OnePlus 10 Pro camera samples show off 150-degree ultrawide camera

When the OnePlus 10 Pro is released on January 11, OnePlus and...
1 day ago
Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max Price in Pakistan & Specification

Apple introducing a punch-hole screen to the iPhone 14 series isn’t a...
1 day ago
Best PUBG Mobile Emulators for PC and Laptops

PUBG Mobile is one of the best battle royale games currently available....
1 day ago
Oppo A54 price in Pakistan and Specifications

In Pakistan, the Oppo A54 costs Rs. 29,999. The sale pricing of...
1 day ago
Oppo A31 price in Pakistan and Specifications

Oppo A31 price in Pakistan and Specifications In Pakistan, the Oppo A31...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Mahira Khan
1 min ago
Mahira Khan once faced backlash for promoting abusive relationships

Pakistani women rights activist and entrepreneur Kanwal Ahmed was not so happy...
5 mins ago
SAPM Dr Sania Nishtar inaugurates Ehsaas Nashonuma Centre in Khanewal

ISLAMABAD: On the second day of visit to South Punjab, Special Assistant...
8 mins ago
Hira Tareen returns to drama with a differently-abled role

People with disabilities are underrepresented in cinema, which places them in a...
Sridevi
9 mins ago
Throwback when a girl appears to be a lookalike of late actor Sridevi

Fans of late actress Sridevi have spotted her doppelganger Dipali Choudhary online. Dipali describes herself as...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600