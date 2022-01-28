Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

29th Jan, 2022. 01:46 am

Oppo A54 Price in Pakistan after Increased Taxes

Web Desk BOL News

29th Jan, 2022. 01:46 am
Oppo A54

Oppo A54 Price in Pakistan after Increased Taxes

PTA Mobile Tax Oppo A54 : This is the era of mobile phones and telecom equipment, which are now necessities. Unfortunately, these necessities are also subjected to significant tariffs in the government’s mini-budget, making access to these equipment practically unattainable for the average person.

In Pakistan, the Oppo A54 costs Rs. 29,999. The sale pricing of Oppo mobile devices under official warranty is regulated by official dealers and warranty providers..

  • Price of Oppo A54 in Pakistan is Rs. 29,999.
  • Price of Oppo in USD is $186.

PTA Mobile Tax List 2022: Tax to Register your Oppo A54 Price

Mobile Phone PTA Tax Calculator (Passport)

Mobile Phone Value in USD PTA Tax in Pak Rupees (PKR)
$1 to $30 Rs. 430
$31 to $100 Rs. 3200
$101 to $200 Rs. 9580
$201 to $350 Rs. 12200 + 17% Sales Tax Ad Valorem
$351 to $500 Rs. 17800 + 17% Sales Tax Ad Valorem
$501 and above Rs. 36870 + 17% Sales Tax Ad Valorem

Mobile Phone PTA Tax Calculator (CNIC)

Mobile Phone Value in USD PTA Tax in Pak Rupees (PKR)
$1 to $30 Rs. 550
$31 to $100 Rs. 4323
$101 to $200 Rs. 11561
$201 to $350 Rs. 14661 + 17% Sales Tax Ad Valorem
$351 to $500 Rs. 23420 + 17% Sales Tax Ad Valorem
$501 and above Rs. 37007 + 17% Sales Tax Ad Valorem

What is Sales Tax Ad Valorem?

A 17 percent sales tax will be added to the PTA Tax paid for the approval of a smartphone when it is sold for more than its base tax value. This is known as an Ad Valorem Sales Tax. As a result, the new PTA Taxes for smartphone approval will not be the same for different products, and it will be decided based on the worth of the mobile phone.

The government raised a total of Rs 350 billion through new levies in the mini-budget. Because the telecommunications sector accounts for one-tenth of these income receipts. Because mobile phones are used by 98 percent of Pakistan’s 147 million people, the bulk of users will be subject to these ever-increasing taxes.

Read More

48 mins ago
PTA Mobile Tax List 2022: PTA Mobile Tax Calculator of all Mobiles

PTA Mobile Tax Calculator : The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) levies a...
2 hours ago
TCL Reveals the Affordable 30 V 5G Smartphone

In recent years, Chinese smartphone manufacturer, TCL, has emerged as one of...
7 hours ago
Made in Pakistan Phone Under Samsung is Launched

Made in Pakistan Phone Launched Today A proud moment for Pakistanis is...
8 hours ago
Vivo Y21 Price in Pakistan and Specifications

In Pakistan, the price of the Vivo Y21 is Rs. 28,999. Price...
8 hours ago
WhatsApp Update: WhatsApp to Make Sending Media Much Easier on Android

WhatsApp Update: WhatsApp's forthcoming features have been making headlines since we entered...
9 hours ago
Certification reveals Samsung Galaxy S22 series will come with 45W charging after all

A lot of people have speculated about the Samsung Galaxy S22 lineup's...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Vivo S1 Pro 4GB
13 mins ago
Vivo S1 Pro 4GB Price in Pakistan and Specifications

Vivo S1 Pro 4GB Price in Pakistan The Vivo S1 Pro costs...
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
22 mins ago
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max Price in Pakistan After Increased Taxes

PTA Mobile Tax Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max: This is the era of...
Vivo S1 4GB
40 mins ago
Vivo S1 4GB Price in Pakistan and Specifications

Vivo S1 4GB Price in Pakistan The Vivo S1 4GB costs Rs....
47 mins ago
COAS underlines need of countering disinformation campaign, staying united

Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa has underlined the need...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600