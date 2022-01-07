Oppo A54 price in Pakistan and Specifications

In Pakistan, the Oppo A54 costs Rs. 29,999. The sale pricing of Oppo mobile devices under official warranty is regulated by official dealers and warranty providers.

Price of Oppo in USD is $186.

According to the specifications, au.com has now featured a new smartphone that appears to be the previously mentioned Oppo A93 5G. The camera arrangement is the most significant change between the two handsets. The Oppo A53 will have a quad-camera arrangement, while the A93 5G will have a triple camera system. The smartphone is powered by the Mediatek Helio P35 chipset, and the chipset of the company’s forthcoming smartphone, Oppo’s A54, will deliver amazing performance to make it one of the top choices for customers, with a 2.0 GHz Octa-Core processor under the hood. The Oppo A54’s forthcoming smartphone will feature an IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen. The device’s display screen is 6.51 inches in size and offers full HD with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels. Corning Gorilla Glass provides additional protection. The new Oppo smart A54 comes with 4 GB of RAM, ensuring that multitasking is completed quickly. The smartphone comes with 128 GB of internal storage. Although the storage is sufficient, the microSD slot allows you to expand the memory capacity of the smartphone. Oppo’s upcoming A54 smartphone will have a triple camera configuration. The device’s main sensor will be 13 megapixels wide, the secondary sensor will be 2 megapixels depth, and the A54’s third camera will be 2 megapixels macro, which is quite impressive. The smartphone A54’s front-facing selfie camera will be 16 megapixels. The handset also comes with a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor in A54 for more security. Even if the smartphone will not have an in-display fingerprint scanner, the fingerprint scanner on the back is still a solid option. The battery in the Oppo A54 is also quite large, with a capacity of 5000 mAh and a rapid charging rate of 18W. The new Oppo A54 is a formidable opponent for Samsung’s upcoming brands.

Oppo A54 detailed specifications

Build OS Android 11 OS UI ColorOS 7.2 Dimensions 163.6 x 75.7 x 8.4 mm Weight 192 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Crystal Black, Starry Blue Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500) Processor CPU Octa-core (4 x 2.35 GHz Cortex-A53 + 4 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A53) Chipset Mediatek MT6765 Helio P35 (12nm) GPU PowerVR GE8320 Display Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.51 Inches Resolution 720 x 1600 Pixels (~270 PPI) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass Extra Features 60Hz refresh rate Memory Built-in 128GB Built-in, 4GB RAM Card microSD Card, (supports up to 256GB) Camera Main Triple Camera: 13 MP, f/2.2, 25mm (wide), 1/3.06″, PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video (1080p@30fps) Front 16 MP, f/2.0, (wide), 1/3.06″, HDR, Video (1080p@30fps) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD GPS Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS Radio FM Radio USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC No Data GPRS , Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264/FLAC player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo viewer/editor Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh – Fast battery charging 18W