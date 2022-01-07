Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

07th Jan, 2022. 06:27 pm

Oppo A54 price in Pakistan and Specifications

Oppo A54

Oppo A54 price in Pakistan and Specifications

In Pakistan, the Oppo A54 costs Rs. 29,999. The sale pricing of Oppo mobile devices under official warranty is regulated by official dealers and warranty providers.

  • Price of Oppo A54 in Pakistan is Rs. 29,999.
  • Price of Oppo in USD is $186.

According to the specifications, au.com has now featured a new smartphone that appears to be the previously mentioned Oppo A93 5G. The camera arrangement is the most significant change between the two handsets. The Oppo A53 will have a quad-camera arrangement, while the A93 5G will have a triple camera system. The smartphone is powered by the Mediatek Helio P35 chipset, and the chipset of the company’s forthcoming smartphone, Oppo’s A54, will deliver amazing performance to make it one of the top choices for customers, with a 2.0 GHz Octa-Core processor under the hood. The Oppo A54’s forthcoming smartphone will feature an IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen. The device’s display screen is 6.51 inches in size and offers full HD with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels. Corning Gorilla Glass provides additional protection. The new Oppo smart A54 comes with 4 GB of RAM, ensuring that multitasking is completed quickly. The smartphone comes with 128 GB of internal storage. Although the storage is sufficient, the microSD slot allows you to expand the memory capacity of the smartphone. Oppo’s upcoming A54 smartphone will have a triple camera configuration. The device’s main sensor will be 13 megapixels wide, the secondary sensor will be 2 megapixels depth, and the A54’s third camera will be 2 megapixels macro, which is quite impressive. The smartphone A54’s front-facing selfie camera will be 16 megapixels. The handset also comes with a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor in A54 for more security. Even if the smartphone will not have an in-display fingerprint scanner, the fingerprint scanner on the back is still a solid option. The battery in the Oppo A54 is also quite large, with a capacity of 5000 mAh and a rapid charging rate of 18W. The new Oppo A54 is a formidable opponent for Samsung’s upcoming brands.

Oppo A54 detailed specifications

Build OS Android 11 OS
UI ColorOS 7.2
Dimensions 163.6 x 75.7 x 8.4 mm
Weight 192 g
SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
Colors Crystal Black, Starry Blue
Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
Processor CPU Octa-core (4 x 2.35 GHz Cortex-A53 + 4 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A53)
Chipset Mediatek MT6765 Helio P35 (12nm)
GPU PowerVR GE8320
Display Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size 6.51 Inches
Resolution 720 x 1600 Pixels (~270 PPI)
Protection Corning Gorilla Glass
Extra Features 60Hz refresh rate
Memory Built-in 128GB Built-in, 4GB RAM
Card microSD Card, (supports up to 256GB)
Camera Main Triple Camera: 13 MP, f/2.2, 25mm (wide), 1/3.06″, PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
Features Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video (1080p@30fps)
Front 16 MP, f/2.0, (wide), 1/3.06″, HDR, Video (1080p@30fps)
Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD
GPS Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS
Radio FM Radio
USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFC No
Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Proximity
Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264/FLAC player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV player, Speaker Phone
Browser HTML5
Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
Games Built-in + Downloadable
Torch Yes
Extra Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo viewer/editor
Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Fast battery charging 18W

Price

 Price in Rs: 29,999     Price in USD: $186
Ratings Average Rating is 3.8 stars – based on 148 user reviews.

Read More

11 mins ago
Oppo A31 price in Pakistan and Specifications

Oppo A31 price in Pakistan and Specifications In Pakistan, the Oppo A31...
39 mins ago
Samsung Galaxy A52 is also getting the One UI 4 update

Samsung is bringing its solid One UI 4 upgrade to another another...
46 mins ago
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE goes on sale

After months of anticipation, Samsung unveiled the Galaxy S21 FE earlier this...
17 hours ago
Nokia G100 Price in Pakistan, Specifications, Release Date

Nokia G100 price in Pakistan In Pakistan, the Nokia G100 costs Rs....
17 hours ago
Nokia C200 Price in Pakistan, Specifications, Release Date

Nokia C200 price in Pakistan The Nokia C200 is likely to cost...
17 hours ago
Nokia C100 Price in Pakistan, Specifications, Release Date

 Nokia C100 price in Pakistan The Nokia C100 is likely to cost...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

16 seconds ago
Ali Gul Pir is glad to be vaccinated for Covid-19

Ali Gul Pir is certainly glad that he was vaccinated against covid-19...
Today Gold Rate in UAE (Dubai)
4 mins ago
Dubai Gold: Today Gold Price in UAE on, 7th Jan 2022

UAE: Today Gold Rate in UAE updated on, (7, Jan 2022) today 24...
Oppo A31
11 mins ago
Oppo A31 price in Pakistan and Specifications

Oppo A31 price in Pakistan and Specifications In Pakistan, the Oppo A31...
Saboor Aly & Ali Ansari tie the knot in Nikah ceremony! see photos
20 mins ago
Saboor Aly & Ali Ansari tie the knot in Nikah ceremony! see photos

Wedding bells are ringing for Pakistani actors Saboor Aly and Ali Ansari,...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600