Oppo A5s Price in Pakistan and Specifications

Oppo A5s Price in Pakistan
In Pakistan, the Oppo A5s costs PKR 22,999. According to rumours, it will have 2/3/4 GB of RAM and 32/64 GB of internal storage. The phone will run on the Android 9 (Pie) operating system and be powered by the Mediatek Helio P35 processor. The phone will include a dual-camera configuration on the back and an 8-megapixel selfie camera on the front. The battery capacity of this smartphone is predicted to be 4230 mAh.
Oppo A5s- Is Packed with Helio 35 Chipset
Oppo, a Chinese company, has released the A5s, after the A7, which was released in November of last year. This future handset appears to be unpacked, with only minor alterations to the specifications. The Oppo A5s will be released with the following specifications. It will have dimensions of 155.9 mm x 75.4 mm x 8.2 mm and a light weight of 170 grammes. The Oppo A5s’ display screen measures 6.2 inches and has a full HD+ resolution. The smartphone runs colorOS 5.2, which is based on Android 8.1. The Oppo A5s uses a Media Tek Helio 35 chipset as its processor. This is one of the greatest mid-range chipsets, capable of dual camera setups and full HD display resolution. The next Oppo A5s will have varied RAM capacities, such as 2 GB, and will be combined with either 32 GB or 64 GB of internal storage. But that’s not all: Oppo has included a microSD slot, allowing users to expand the memory of their A5s. This option allows you to increase the handset’s internal memory up to 256 GB. A dual rear camera configuration is also available on the next smartphone A5s. The main rear camera has 13 megapixels and an f/2.2 aperture, while the secondary camera has 2 megapixels and an f/2.4 aperture. The device’s selfie camera has an aperture of f/2.0 and is 8 MP. The A5s is powered by a strong battery with a capacity of 4230 mAh. This is a robust battery that can keep the phone running for an entire day or longer. So, with the A5s battery, there will be no power shortage. Like Samsung and Huawei, it appears that the business has begun to provide its handsets with powerful batteries, if not better. Oppo’s A5s will be available in a variety of beautiful hues. The handset is available in four colours: red, black, gold, and green. The specifications and other attributes listed above will make the Oppo A5s a competitive product with more options for customers.
Oppo A5s detailed specifications
|Network
|Technology
|GSM / HSPA / LTE
|2G bands
|GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 – SIM 1 & SIM 2
|3G bands
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
|4G bands
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900),
20(800), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|Speed
|HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, LTE-A (2CA) Cat6 300/50 Mbps
|Body
|Dimensions
|155.9 x 75.4 x 8.2 mm (6.14 x 2.97 x 0.32 in)
|Weight
|170 g (6.00 oz)
|SIM
|Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)
|Display
|Type
|S-IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors
|Size
|6.2 inches, 95.9 cm2 (~81.6% screen-to-body ratio)
|Resolution
|720 x 1520 pixels, 19:9 ratio (~271 ppi density)
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Platform
|OS
|Android 8.1 (Oreo); ColorOS 5.2
|Chipset
|Mediatek MT6765 Helio P35 (12nm)
|CPU
|Octa-core (4×2.3 GHz Cortex-A53 & 4×1.8 GHz Cortex-A53)
|GPU
|PowerVR GE8320
|Memory
|Card slot
|microSD, up to 256 GB (dedicated slot)
|Internal
|32GB 2GB RAM, 32GB 3GB RAM, 64GB 4GB RAM
|Main Camera
|Dual
|13 MP, f/2.2, AF
2 MP, f/2.4, depth sensor
|Features
|LED flash, HDR, panorama
|Video
|1080p@30fps
|Selfie Camera
|Single
|8 MP, f/2.0
|Features
|HDR
|Video
|Sound
|Loudspeaker
|Yes
|3.5mm jack
|Yes
|Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic
|Comms
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|4.2, A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS
|Radio
|FM radio
|USB
|microUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|Features
|Sensors
|Fingerprint (rear-mounted), accelerometer, proximity, compass
|Battery
|Non-removable Li-Ion 4230 mAh battery