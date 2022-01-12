Oppo A5s Price in Pakistan and Specifications

Oppo A5s Price in Pakistan

In Pakistan, the Oppo A5s costs PKR 22,999. According to rumours, it will have 2/3/4 GB of RAM and 32/64 GB of internal storage. The phone will run on the Android 9 (Pie) operating system and be powered by the Mediatek Helio P35 processor. The phone will include a dual-camera configuration on the back and an 8-megapixel selfie camera on the front. The battery capacity of this smartphone is predicted to be 4230 mAh.

Oppo A5s- Is Packed with Helio 35 Chipset

Oppo, a Chinese company, has released the A5s, after the A7, which was released in November of last year. This future handset appears to be unpacked, with only minor alterations to the specifications. The Oppo A5s will be released with the following specifications. It will have dimensions of 155.9 mm x 75.4 mm x 8.2 mm and a light weight of 170 grammes. The Oppo A5s’ display screen measures 6.2 inches and has a full HD+ resolution. The smartphone runs colorOS 5.2, which is based on Android 8.1. The Oppo A5s uses a Media Tek Helio 35 chipset as its processor. This is one of the greatest mid-range chipsets, capable of dual camera setups and full HD display resolution. The next Oppo A5s will have varied RAM capacities, such as 2 GB, and will be combined with either 32 GB or 64 GB of internal storage. But that’s not all: Oppo has included a microSD slot, allowing users to expand the memory of their A5s. This option allows you to increase the handset’s internal memory up to 256 GB. A dual rear camera configuration is also available on the next smartphone A5s. The main rear camera has 13 megapixels and an f/2.2 aperture, while the secondary camera has 2 megapixels and an f/2.4 aperture. The device’s selfie camera has an aperture of f/2.0 and is 8 MP. The A5s is powered by a strong battery with a capacity of 4230 mAh. This is a robust battery that can keep the phone running for an entire day or longer. So, with the A5s battery, there will be no power shortage. Like Samsung and Huawei, it appears that the business has begun to provide its handsets with powerful batteries, if not better. Oppo’s A5s will be available in a variety of beautiful hues. The handset is available in four colours: red, black, gold, and green. The specifications and other attributes listed above will make the Oppo A5s a competitive product with more options for customers.

Oppo A5s detailed specifications

Network Technology GSM / HSPA / LTE 2G bands GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 – SIM 1 & SIM 2 3G bands HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100 4G bands LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900),

20(800), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500) Speed HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, LTE-A (2CA) Cat6 300/50 Mbps

Body Dimensions 155.9 x 75.4 x 8.2 mm (6.14 x 2.97 x 0.32 in) Weight 170 g (6.00 oz) SIM Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)

Display Type S-IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors Size 6.2 inches, 95.9 cm2 (~81.6% screen-to-body ratio) Resolution 720 x 1520 pixels, 19:9 ratio (~271 ppi density) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3

Platform OS Android 8.1 (Oreo); ColorOS 5.2 Chipset Mediatek MT6765 Helio P35 (12nm) CPU Octa-core (4×2.3 GHz Cortex-A53 & 4×1.8 GHz Cortex-A53) GPU PowerVR GE8320

Memory Card slot microSD, up to 256 GB (dedicated slot) Internal 32GB 2GB RAM, 32GB 3GB RAM, 64GB 4GB RAM

Main Camera Dual 13 MP, f/2.2, AF

2 MP, f/2.4, depth sensor Features LED flash, HDR, panorama Video 1080p@30fps

Selfie Camera Single 8 MP, f/2.0 Features HDR Video

Sound Loudspeaker Yes 3.5mm jack Yes Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic

Comms WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth 4.2, A2DP, LE GPS Yes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS Radio FM radio USB microUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go

Features Sensors Fingerprint (rear-mounted), accelerometer, proximity, compass