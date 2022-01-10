Oppo A95 Price in Pakistan and Specification

Oppo A95 Price in Pakistan

In Pakistan, the Oppo A95 costs Rs. 41,999. The sale pricing of Oppo mobile devices under official warranty is regulated by official dealers and warranty providers.

Price of Oppo in USD is $260.

Oppo, a Chinese company, will shortly launch the A95 on the market. The OPPO A74 4G and A74 5G smart watches were just released by Oppo. The corporation is constantly releasing new smartphones, and it has plans to release another another 4G smartphone in the near future. We’re talking about the OPPO A95’s debut. Under the hood of the upcoming new smartphone is a 2.2 GHz Octa-Core processor. This new Oppo A95 will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 chipset. It is one of the most powerful chipsets available for flagship smartphones, and its performance is excellent. An AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen will be found on the Oppo A95. The device’s display screen is 6.43 inches in size and offers full HD with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels. In addition, this gadget is equipped with an Adreno 610 GPU. The Oppo Sharp A95’s SoC is accompanied by 8 GB of RAM. The new handset’s CPU and RAM combination will make it easier for it to process information in milliseconds. Oppo’s upcoming new smartphone, the A95, boasts a large internal storage capacity. The 128 gigabytes of internal storage on this smartphone will allow the user to keep a large amount of data on the device for future use. In A95, there is also a dedicated slot for storing a large amount of data. The smartphone will include a triple camera arrangement on the back. The primary sensor will be 48 megapixels, plus a 2 megapixel depth lens and a 2 megapixel macro sensor. The A95’s front-facing camera is 32 megapixels and has a lot of cool features including HDR Panorama. The A95 is expected to come with an optical fingerprint scanner built into the display that protects the data you want to keep safe. Oppo’s A95 has a 5000mAh battery with a 33W rapid charging capability. This Oppo A95 will compete with Samsung and other smartphone manufacturers.

Oppo A95 detailed specifications

Build OS Android 11 OS UI ColorOS 11.1 Dimensions 160.3 x 73.8 x 8 mm Weight 175 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Glowing Starry Black, Glowing Rainbow Silver Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500) Processor CPU Octa-core (4 x 2.0 GHz Kryo 260 Gold + 4 x 1.8 GHz Kryo 260 Silver) Chipset Qualcomm SM6115 Snapdragon 662 (11 nm) GPU Adreno 610 Display Technology AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch Size 6.43 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 Pixels (~409 PPI) Extra Features 430 nits (typ), 800 nits (peak) Memory Built-in 128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM Card microSDXC Camera Main Triple Camera: 48 MP, f/1.7, 26mm (wide), 1/2.0″, PDAF + 2 MP , f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash Features Phase detection, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video (4K@30fps, 1080p@30fps, gyro-EIS) Front 16 MP, f/2.4, 27mm (wide), 1/3.06″, Video (1080p@30fps) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD GPS Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC Yes Data GPRS , Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A Features Sensors Accelerometer , Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264/FLAC player, MP3 /eAAC+/WAV player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document editor , Photo/video editor Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh – Fast charging 33W, 54% in 30 min (advertised), SuperVOOC 2.0