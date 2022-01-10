Oppo A95 Price in Pakistan and Specification
Oppo A95 Price in Pakistan
In Pakistan, the Oppo A95 costs Rs. 41,999. The sale pricing of Oppo mobile devices under official warranty is regulated by official dealers and warranty providers.
- Price of Oppo in USD is $260.
Oppo, a Chinese company, will shortly launch the A95 on the market. The OPPO A74 4G and A74 5G smart watches were just released by Oppo. The corporation is constantly releasing new smartphones, and it has plans to release another another 4G smartphone in the near future. We’re talking about the OPPO A95’s debut. Under the hood of the upcoming new smartphone is a 2.2 GHz Octa-Core processor. This new Oppo A95 will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 chipset. It is one of the most powerful chipsets available for flagship smartphones, and its performance is excellent. An AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen will be found on the Oppo A95. The device’s display screen is 6.43 inches in size and offers full HD with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels. In addition, this gadget is equipped with an Adreno 610 GPU. The Oppo Sharp A95’s SoC is accompanied by 8 GB of RAM. The new handset’s CPU and RAM combination will make it easier for it to process information in milliseconds. Oppo’s upcoming new smartphone, the A95, boasts a large internal storage capacity. The 128 gigabytes of internal storage on this smartphone will allow the user to keep a large amount of data on the device for future use. In A95, there is also a dedicated slot for storing a large amount of data. The smartphone will include a triple camera arrangement on the back. The primary sensor will be 48 megapixels, plus a 2 megapixel depth lens and a 2 megapixel macro sensor. The A95’s front-facing camera is 32 megapixels and has a lot of cool features including HDR Panorama. The A95 is expected to come with an optical fingerprint scanner built into the display that protects the data you want to keep safe. Oppo’s A95 has a 5000mAh battery with a 33W rapid charging capability. This Oppo A95 will compete with Samsung and other smartphone manufacturers.
Oppo A95 detailed specifications
|Build
|OS
|Android 11 OS
|UI
|ColorOS 11.1
|Dimensions
|160.3 x 73.8 x 8 mm
|Weight
|175 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Glowing Starry Black, Glowing Rainbow Silver
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (4 x 2.0 GHz Kryo 260 Gold + 4 x 1.8 GHz Kryo 260 Silver)
|Chipset
|Qualcomm SM6115 Snapdragon 662 (11 nm)
|GPU
|Adreno 610
|Display
|Technology
|AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
|Size
|6.43 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 Pixels (~409 PPI)
|Extra Features
|430 nits (typ), 800 nits (peak)
|Memory
|Built-in
|128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM
|Card
|microSDXC
|Camera
|Main
|Triple Camera: 48 MP, f/1.7, 26mm (wide), 1/2.0″, PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
|Features
|Phase detection, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video (4K@30fps, 1080p@30fps, gyro-EIS)
|Front
|16 MP, f/2.4, 27mm (wide), 1/3.06″, Video (1080p@30fps)
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264/FLAC player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document editor, Photo/video editor
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
|– Fast charging 33W, 54% in 30 min (advertised), SuperVOOC 2.0
Price
