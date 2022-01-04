Oppo A96 5G Pictures Leaked: Shows Dual-Rear Cameras, Colour Options, Punch Hole Display

Last year, Oppo launched its first 5G smartphone in China, the Oppo A93. Soon after, the Oppo A94 was released in numerous markets, with both 4G and 5G models. Later, the Oppo A95 5G and 4G variants were released in China and Malaysia. As new renders of the phone have surfaced on the Internet, Oppo appears to be gearing up to launch the successor Oppo A96 5G shortly.

We now have a clear look at the upcoming Oppo A96 5G thanks to @evleaks. The smartphone has a flawless appearance on the back, according to the photographs. It has a dual-camera system that appears to be much more professional.

The camera island isn’t as dark as the predecessor’s, but it does match the colour of the rear panel. Aside from the lenses, the phone sports an LED flashlight and a 5G logo.

Except for the bottom, it has a punch-hole panel with tiny bezels on all three sides. It has a big chin towards the bottom. The phone appears to have an earpiece on top, a power button on the right spin, and volume controls and a SIM card slot on the left.

The smartphone resembles the Oppo Reno7 series, Realme 9i, and the already available Realme GT Neo 2 in appearance. The renders also reveal its colour options: Black, Pink, and Blue Gradient (a mix of Blue & Purple).

Apart from that, the Oppo A96 5G is expected to feature an AMOLED display and be powered by a mid-range 5G SoC. The phone’s specifications are currently unclear, but we may learn more about it shortly.