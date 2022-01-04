Oppo A96 5G Pictures Leaked: Shows Dual-Rear Cameras, Colour Options, Punch Hole Display

Web Desk BOL News

04th Jan, 2022. 10:04 pm
Oppo A96 5G

Oppo A96 5G Pictures Leaked: Shows Dual-Rear Cameras, Colour Options, Punch Hole Display

Last year, Oppo launched its first 5G smartphone in China, the Oppo A93. Soon after, the Oppo A94 was released in numerous markets, with both 4G and 5G models. Later, the Oppo A95 5G and 4G variants were released in China and Malaysia. As new renders of the phone have surfaced on the Internet, Oppo appears to be gearing up to launch the successor Oppo A96 5G shortly.

We now have a clear look at the upcoming Oppo A96 5G thanks to @evleaks. The smartphone has a flawless appearance on the back, according to the photographs. It has a dual-camera system that appears to be much more professional.

Oppo A96 5G

Oppo A96 5G Pictures Leaked: Shows Dual-Rear Cameras, Colour Options, Punch Hole Display

The camera island isn’t as dark as the predecessor’s, but it does match the colour of the rear panel. Aside from the lenses, the phone sports an LED flashlight and a 5G logo.

Except for the bottom, it has a punch-hole panel with tiny bezels on all three sides. It has a big chin towards the bottom. The phone appears to have an earpiece on top, a power button on the right spin, and volume controls and a SIM card slot on the left.

The smartphone resembles the Oppo Reno7 series, Realme 9i, and the already available Realme GT Neo 2 in appearance. The renders also reveal its colour options: Black, Pink, and Blue Gradient (a mix of Blue & Purple).

Oppo A96 5G Pictures LeakedOppo A96 5G

Oppo A96 5G

Apart from that, the Oppo A96 5G is expected to feature an AMOLED display and be powered by a mid-range 5G SoC. The phone’s specifications are currently unclear, but we may learn more about it shortly.

 

 

Read More

14 mins ago
Vivo V23e price in Pakistan & Full Specification

The New Smartphone is called Vivo V23e powered by the Mediatek Helio...
34 mins ago
Samsung S21 FE is The Most Affordable Flagship Phone of 2022

Samsung announced the Galaxy S21 Fan Edition to kick off the new...
50 mins ago
Apple to introduce punch hole display to the iPhone 14, Mark Gurman

Apple introducing a punch-hole screen to the iPhone 14 series isn't a...
59 mins ago
Realme GT 2 Series Launched, Price and Specifications

Realme has finally launched the GT 2 series, which has been a...
2 hours ago
Samsung galaxy s21 fe 5g Expected Price in Pakistan & Specification

Samsung has lifted the lid on the Galaxy S21 FE, the long-awaited...
2 hours ago
China hopes P5 could make commitments of mutual no-first-use of nuclear weapons

BEIJING, Jan. 4 (Xinhua) -- China hopes that the five Nuclear-Weapon States,...