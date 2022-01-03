OPPO Find X5 Features and Specifications Leaked; Flagship MediaTek Chip and 80W Charging

The Oppo Find X5 series, the successor to the Find X3, is currently in development. So far, a few piecemeal leaks have provided us with the first glimpses of the next Oppo pricing catalogue expansion. However, until recently, the Find X5 specifications and features remained a secret. According to new claims out of China, the phone’s whole specification sheet has been leaked.

The Samsung E5 AMOLED LTPO screen is featured on the OPPO Find X5. It’s a 6.78″ 10-bit panel with a dynamically-adjusted 120Hz refresh rate and a clear 2K (QHD+) resolution. The front camera will most likely be housed in a hole-punch display.

The MediaTek Dimensity 9000 is the brains behind the Find X5. It’s the company’s newest and greatest flagship chip, based on TSMC’s 4nm process. The benchmarks for performance and efficiency are comparable to Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor (reportedly powering the Find X5 Pro.)

Up to 12GB of LPDDR5 memory and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage complete the package. Furthermore, the battery capacity has been increased to 5000 mAh. In addition, the Find X5 supports both wired and wireless charging at speeds of up to 80W.

Oppo has also slightly updated the design from last year. Although the camera plate has been cut out of the housing, it now resembles an oblong square. The backplate has a little gritty feel as well. At least one lavender finish is available.

A triple-camera system with 50MP OIS-assisted wide-angle, 50MP freeform ultra-wide, and 2x OIS telephoto lenses is being considered. Finally, the selfie camera is powered by a Sony 32MP sensor. In the first quarter of 2022, Oppo Find X5 and Oppo Find X5 Pro will be available.