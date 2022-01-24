Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

24th Jan, 2022. 05:49 pm

Oppo Reno 7 5G, Reno 7 Pro 5G Launch Confirmed for February 4; Price, Specs

Oppo Reno 7 series India launch has been announced for February 4, according to Oppo on Twitter and its official website. Oppo Reno 7 5G, Oppo Reno 7 Pro 5G, and Oppo Reno 7 SE 5G are likely to be part of the Oppo Reno 7 line. It was released in China last year, and it was followed by some limited edition phones. Meanwhile, information regarding the Oppo phone lineup, such as the pricing and availability, has leaked on the Internet.

Oppo Reno 7 Launch Date and Price

The Oppo Reno 7 series will be available in India on February 4, according to a tweet from Oppo India and a page on the company’s official website. The Chinese business has not published any specifics about the price, variants, or sale of the smartphone series; nonetheless, two tipsters have divulged the claimed pricing and sale date of the smartphone series.

According to tipster Yogesh Brar, Oppo would launch the Oppo Reno 7 5G, Oppo Reno 7 Pro 5G, and Oppo Reno 7 SE 5G in India for a price range of Rs. 25,000 to Rs. 45,000. According to an earlier source, the vanilla Oppo Reno 7 5G is estimated to be priced between Rs. 28,000 and Rs. 31,000. The Oppo Reno 7 Pro 5G is expected to cost between Rs. 41,000 and Rs. 43,000.

In addition, tipper Paras Guglani tweeted that the initial sale of Oppe Reno 7 phones will begin on February 8.

Last year, the Oppo Reno 7 series was released in China. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G SoC powers the Oppo Reno 7 5G, while the MediaTek Dimensity 1200-Max SoC powers the Pro model.

Meanwhile, tipster Yogesh Brar alleges that Oppo is also doing closed testing in India for its Find X5 series. The lineup is expected to arrive in India in March.

Oppo Reno 7 5G Specifications

Display6.43-inch

ProcessorMediaTek Dimensity 900
Front Camera32-megapixel
Rear Camera50-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM8GB
Storage128GB
Battery Capacity4500mAh
OSAndroid 11
Resolution1080x2400 pixels

Oppo Reno 7 Pro 5G Specifications

Display6.40-inch
ProcessorMediaTek Dimensity 1200
Front Camera32-megapixel
Rear Camera50-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM8GB
Storage256GB
Battery Capacity4500mAh
OSAndroid 11
Resolution1080x2400 pixels

