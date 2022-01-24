Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

24th Jan, 2022. 10:01 pm

PM Imran Khan will launch ‘Ehsaas Taleemi Wazaif’ mobile application today

The 'Ehsaas Taleemi Wazaif' mobile application will be launched today by Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan.

Web Desk BOL News

24th Jan, 2022. 10:01 pm
PM Imran Khan

© Ehsaas

The ‘Ehsaas Taleemi Wazaif’ mobile application will be launched today by Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan.

The app is being released on the occasion of the United Nations’ World Education Day, which is commemorated every year on January 24.

Dr. Sania Nishtar, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Poverty Alleviation, stated the Ehsaas Taleemi Wazaif mobile application will be introduced as part of the wider Ehsaas programme, which is the incumbent government’s main social safety programme.

Beneficiaries of the Ehsaas programme will be able to quickly register their children for several federal government scholarship programmes through the Ehsaas Taleemi Wazaif application.

The Ehsaas Taleemi Wazaif application is open to students aged 4 to 22 who have their family registered with the Ehsaas programme.

The effort is expected to assist more than 10 million primary, intermediate, and upper secondary students across the country.

Male primary students will receive a quarterly stipend of Rs. 1,500, while female primary students would receive Rs. 2,000 under the Ehsaas Taleemi Wazaif.

Male secondary students will receive Rs. 2,500, while female secondary students would receive Rs. 3,000. Higher secondary students will receive Rs. 3,500 for males and Rs. 4,000 for ladies.

Furthermore, PM stated during the ‘Aap Ka Wazir-e-Azam Aap Ke Sath Program’ that the Ehsaas Scholarship Program is a centralised and transparent effort under which 6 million students from around the country will get stipends of Rs. 47 billion.

Read More

2 hours ago
New Prices for Pearl and Glory 580 announced by Prince-DFSK

Due to the implementation of higher tax rates and associated price hikes,...
3 hours ago
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra specification and expected price in Pakistan

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is a new concept with a new addition...
3 hours ago
Changan Pakistan vehicle price hikes in 2022

The new year has brought a new wave of vehicle price hikes,...
3 hours ago
OnePlus 10 Pro price in Pakistan and specification

OnePlus 10 Pro will get up to 12GB of RAM. This handset...
4 hours ago
Vivo S12, Vivo S12 Pro launch, price in Pakistan and specifications

Vivo S12 and Vivo S12 Pro were launched in Pakistan. Both phones...
6 hours ago
PTA Mobile Tax iPhone 13 PRO MAX

PTA Mobile Tax iPhone 13 PRO MAX: This is the era of...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

43 seconds ago
Opposition leaders’ graft cases: Fawad urges judiciary to allow live telecast of hearings

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Monday made a...
Malaika Arora
19 mins ago
Malaika Arora looks stunning in an Alexandre Vauthier gold sequin short dress

A dress that recognises an intense-shine attitude is the one absolute gift...
Ananya Panday
31 mins ago
5 of Ananya Panday’s halter neck looks that are simply too gorgeous to wear just once

Dressing up isn't always a good idea, but a few of us...
Kim Kardashian
37 mins ago
Kim Kardashian to make a brief appearance in Kanye West film

US rapper Kanye West’s ex-wife Kim Kardashian is making a brief appearance...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600
Advertisement