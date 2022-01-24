PM Imran Khan will launch ‘Ehsaas Taleemi Wazaif’ mobile application today

The 'Ehsaas Taleemi Wazaif' mobile application will be launched today by Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan.

The app is being released on the occasion of the United Nations’ World Education Day, which is commemorated every year on January 24.

Dr. Sania Nishtar, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Poverty Alleviation, stated the Ehsaas Taleemi Wazaif mobile application will be introduced as part of the wider Ehsaas programme, which is the incumbent government’s main social safety programme.

Beneficiaries of the Ehsaas programme will be able to quickly register their children for several federal government scholarship programmes through the Ehsaas Taleemi Wazaif application.

The Ehsaas Taleemi Wazaif application is open to students aged 4 to 22 who have their family registered with the Ehsaas programme.

The effort is expected to assist more than 10 million primary, intermediate, and upper secondary students across the country.

Male primary students will receive a quarterly stipend of Rs. 1,500, while female primary students would receive Rs. 2,000 under the Ehsaas Taleemi Wazaif.

Male secondary students will receive Rs. 2,500, while female secondary students would receive Rs. 3,000. Higher secondary students will receive Rs. 3,500 for males and Rs. 4,000 for ladies.

Furthermore, PM stated during the ‘Aap Ka Wazir-e-Azam Aap Ke Sath Program’ that the Ehsaas Scholarship Program is a centralised and transparent effort under which 6 million students from around the country will get stipends of Rs. 47 billion.