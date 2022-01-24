PTA Mobile Tax iPhone 13 PRO MAX: This is the era of mobile phones and telecom equipment, which are now necessities. Unfortunately, these necessities are also subjected to significant tariffs in the government’s mini-budget, making access to these equipment practically unattainable for the average person. Also, for those considering purchasing a new iPhone 13 Pro Max, the Tax to Register your iPhone 13 Pro Max has been raised to 85,000 from 46,500 earlier.

As far as other devices are concerned, the tax is equally raised to almost double on different price ranges.

PTA Mobile Tax List 2022: Tax to Register your iPhone 13 PRO MAX