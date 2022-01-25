Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

25th Jan, 2022. 10:04 pm

PTCL Increases Internet Charges for Charji

PTCL has increased the prices of its internet bundles incrementally once more. This time, the telecommunications behemoth raises the cost of its Charji (4G) cellular internet services.

Following the imposition of new taxes by the government, PTCL Charji packages will be amended from today. A Charji Unlimited Package will now cost Rs. 2,099 per month, with no extra fees. All taxes are included in the price.

Keep in mind that this fee applies only to individuals who live outside of Lahore and Karachi. Customers of PTCL Charji in Lahore and Karachi would pay only Rs. 1,599 per month for the same benefits and features as the rest of the country.

Even though it’s dubbed the Charji “Unlimited” Package, the fair usage policy still limits it to 150GB of bandwidth. For many people, 150GB per month is sufficient, but if you require unlimited downloads, you should search elsewhere.

The price of a PTCL Charji gadget is Rs 2,500.

