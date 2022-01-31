Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

31st Jan, 2022. 02:28 pm

PUBG Banned in Pakistan Again? Find Out

PUBG Banned in Pakistan Again? Find Out

The fate of PUBG in Pakistan is as murky as it has always been. The popular battle royale game has repeatedly been banned across the country, and it appears that the Lahore High Court (LHC) is still undecided.

According to BOL News, a plea to prohibit the popular video game was filed before the LHC on Saturday. The petition has already named the federal government of Pakistan and the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority as respondents.

The petition, as usual, contends that PUBG has had a number of detrimental effects on Pakistan’s gamer audience. Just last week, Lahore police claimed that a teenage guy killed his own family after a heated argument.

The adolescent lad was a PUBG Mobile player, and cops were eager to blame the video game for his heinous conduct. Other stories, however, claim that the murderer was addicted to methamphetamine, also known as the ‘Ice’ substance in Pakistan. According to these sources, drug addiction was the true cause of this occurrence, but the full storey has yet to be revealed.

In any event, it looks that PUBG Mobile gamers in Pakistan will have to rely on VPNs and other alternate methods of accessing the game.

