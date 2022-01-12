Realme 9i Debuts with Qualcomm Chip, 33W DARTCharge and 90Hz Screen

The Realme 9i, the first model in the Realme 9 series, was released on time yesterday. It was first released in Vietnam and Thailand, and it is expected to be released in other Asian markets (including Pakistan) in the coming weeks. Here’s what the follow-up to the Realme 8i from last year has to offer.

Let’s discuss about downgrades and sidegrades before we get into upgrades. The Realme 8i had a 1080p IPS LCD with a 120Hz refresh rate. In the Realme 9i, however, the refresh rate is restricted at 90Hz (presumably to conserve battery life.) You can also adjust the responsiveness in increments of 30, 48, 50, 60, and 90 Hz. However, we’re still looking at a 6.6″ 1080P IPS LCD.

The Helio G96, a MediaTek mid-range chip, was at the heart of the Realme 9i’s predecessor. The Realme 9i, on the other hand, is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 680, a recently disclosed CPU built on a more energy-efficient 6nm node. Realme provides the 9i with realme UI x Android 11, despite the fact that realme UI 3 is now available.

The Qualcomm engine on the Realme cheap new model is rounded out by 6GB of memory (virtually increased to 11GB) and 128GB of internal storage. Everything is powered by a 5000 mAh battery with support for rapid charging. Instead of 18W, the Realme 9i reaches a maximum power of 33W.

For added protection, the side power key has been combined with the thumbprint scanner. The storage capacity can be increased up to a terabyte. Surround sound is provided using stereo speakers. You can choose between Prism Blue and Prism Black. Both have a linear texture, but the blue version’s multi-layer coating gives it a glossy, polished look.

A 50MP wide-angle camera, a 2MP macro camera, and a 2MP B&W sensor make up the back camera matrix. The 16-megapixel front-facing camera is hidden behind a hole punch. In Pakistan, the Realme 9i can cost anywhere from Rs. 39,999 to Rs. 44,999.