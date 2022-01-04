Realme GT 2 Series Launched, Price and Specifications

Realme has finally launched the GT 2 series, which has been a long time coming. There are two models: the standard GT 2 and the GT 2 Pro, which features the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor. There are a number of important developments here, starting with the design.

Two of the GT 2 hues have a newly created bio-based polymer back material that feels like paper – a first for any smartphone. The novel material was developed by Naoto Fukusawa and Realme’s design studio, and Realme claims it has the same structural integrity as other fossil-based materials while conserving up to 2KG CO2 per kilogramme of body weight.

The Realme GT 2 Pro features a 6.7-inch LTPO 2.0 AMOLED display with QHD+ resolution, 1-120Hz adjustable refresh rate, and 1,000Hz touch sampling rate. With up to 50% less power usage than previous AMOLEDs and rapid refresh rate variations between 30Hz and 120Hz, the panel is said to offer enhanced battery life. 10bit colours, HDR10+ certification, and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection are also included.

The 50MP Sony IMX766 primary sensor with OIS and 1.0m pixels is shared by both GT 2 phones. Similar to Oppo’s Find X3 Pro, the Pro gets a secondary Samsung JN1 50MP ultrawide shooter with a 150 field of view and a microscope lens that can do close-ups at up to 40x. The Realme GT 2 also has an ultrawide camera, as well as a less spectacular macro camera.

Both GT 2 phones have 5,000 mAh batteries and 65W charging, and they run Android 12 out of the box with Realme UI 3.0 on top.

Paper White, Paper Green, Steel Black, and Titanium Blue are the colours available for the Realme GT 2 series. The 8/128GB Realme GT 2 starts at CNY 2,699 ($425) and goes up to CNY 3,199 ($503) for the 12/256GB model.

The Realme GT 2 Pro is priced from CNY 3,899 ($613) for the 8/128GB model to CNY 4,999 ($787) for the 12/512GB variant. From January 8, both phones will be available for purchase in China. Realme will also launch internationally later in the first quarter.