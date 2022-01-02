Realme GT2 Pro Camera Details Leaked; First Realme Phone with Microscope Cameras And OIS

The Realme GT2 Pro is only a few days away from going on sale. And the pre-launch marketing is getting hotter by the day. The most recent teases include information on the phone’s camera systems. Realme’s cameras have never been a match for the best. The GT2 Pro, on the other hand, is their first flagship and a chance to reclaim that reputation.

A 50MP wide-angle lens with OIS, a 50MP ultra-wide camera, and a 2MP tele-macro lens make up the triple-camera cluster on the GT2 Pro. The Realme GT2 Pro has also been certified by the Chinese TENNA authority with these specifications.

Shake-free videos and outstanding night mode images should be possible thanks to the optical image stabilisation. The Realme GT2 Pro’s ultra-wide camera lens, on the other hand, is a major standout. The 50MP camera boasts the broadest field of vision of any smartphone camera on the market right now, at 150 degrees – fully deserving of the ultra-wide moniker.

The camera of the OPPO Find X3 was comparable. Oppo claims to be able to shoot objects that are imperceptible to the naked eye. The one on the Realme GT2 Pro, on the other hand, is an enhanced version of this’micro-lens.’ It improves depth of field and allows you to get two times closer to those intangible elements.