Redmi K50 series battery fully charged in 17 mins with 120W charging

Xiaomi has a lot of popular smartphones, including the Redmi K series, which is one among them. The K-series has dominated the mid-range category in recent years, with bargain mid-ranges and inexpensive flagships.

While the K-series branding has recently been limited to China, the underlying phones are still being rebranded all around the world, including in India. Xiaomi has begun teasing the Redmi K50 series in China, with 120W fast charging being one of the first details shared.

Redmi’s official Weibo accounts shared the above teaser for the K50 series. According to the teaser, the K50 series will include a “Dual Vapor Chamber” heat dissipation system, making it one of the coolest thermal management systems for the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor.

Last year’s Snapdragon 888’s overall heat ceiling was heavily panned, as the SoC was seen to run quite hot without being thermally throttled. As a result, heat management expectations for Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 devices are high, and Redmi is optimistic about the K50 series’ cooling mechanism.

The Redmi K50 series will also have 120W fast charging, allowing the 4700 mAh battery to be fully charged in just 17 minutes, according to the company. The numbers are amazing, but if leaked specifications are to be believed, 120W fast charging will only be available on the Redmi K50 Pro Plus, the series’ most expensive model.

Take the leaks with a grain of salt, though, given the early leaked specifications mention a greater 5,000 mAh battery capacity. The Redmi K50 series will be released in China in February 2022, and we expect it to be sold in other regions under alternative names while retaining its competitive value.