Samsung A50 Price in Pakistan and Specifications

Samsung A50 Price in Pakistan
The Samsung Galaxy A50 smartphone is priced at Rs. 48,999 in Pakistan. It is powered by the Exynos 9610 Octa chip-set and run the Android 9 Pie operating system. The handset has a 4,000mAh battery capacity and allows quick battery charging. The phone has a triple rear camera configuration as well as a 25 MP front camera. The phone somes in a variety of colour gradients.
Samsung Galaxy A50 Specifications
|Network
|Technology
|GSM / HSPA / LTE
|2G bands
|GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 – SIM 1 & SIM 2 (dual-SIM model only)
|3G bands
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
|
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 – Canada
|4G bands
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|
|LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 12(700), 13(700), 17(700), 20(800), 26(850), 29(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500), 66(1700/2100), 71(600) – Canada
|Speed
|HSPA, LTE-A
|Launch
|Announced
|2019, February
|Status
|Available. Released 2019, March
|Body
|Dimensions
|158.5 x 74.7 x 7.7 mm (6.24 x 2.94 x 0.30 in)
|Weight
|166 g (5.86 oz)
|Build
|Front glass, plastic body
|SIM
|Single SIM (Nano-SIM) or Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)
|Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors
|Size
|6.4 inches, 100.5 cm2 (~84.9% screen-to-body ratio)
|Resolution
|1080 x 2340 pixels, 19.5:9 ratio (~403 ppi density)
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Platform
|OS
|Android 9.0 (Pie)
|Chipset
|Exynos 9610 (10nm)
|CPU
|Octa-core (4×2.3 GHz Cortex-A73 & 4×1.7 GHz Cortex-A53)
|GPU
|Mali-G72 MP3
|Memory
|Card slot
|microSD, up to 1 TB (dedicated slot)
|Internal
|64GB 4GB RAM, 128GB 4GB RAM, 128GB 6GB RAM
|Main Camera
|Triple
|25 MP, f/1.7, 26mm (wide), PDAF
8 MP, f/2.2, 13mm (ultrawide)
5 MP, f/2.2, depth sensor
|Features
|LED flash, panorama, HDR
|Video
|1080p@30fps
|Selfie Camera
|Single
|25 MP, f/2.0, 25mm (wide)
|Features
|HDR
|Video
|1080p@30fps
|Sound
|Loudspeaker
|Yes
|3.5mm jack
|Yes
|
|Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic
|Comms
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|5.0, A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS
|NFC
|Yes (market dependent)
|Radio
|FM radio
|USB
|2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector, USB On-The-Go
|Features
|Sensors
|Fingerprint (under display, optical), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass
|
|ANT+
|Battery
|
|Non-removable Li-Po 4000 mAh battery
|Charging
|Fast battery charging 15W
|Tests
|Performance
|Basemark OS II: 2292 / Basemark OS II 2.0: 2209
Basemark X: 19106
|Display
|Contrast ratio: Infinite (nominal)
|Camera
|Photo / Video
|Loudspeaker
|Voice 68dB / Noise 71dB / Ring 82dB
|Audio quality
|Noise -93.4dB / Crosstalk -92.3dB
|Battery life
|
Endurance rating 98h
