Samsung A50 Price in Pakistan and Specifications

Samsung A50 Price in Pakistan

The Samsung Galaxy A50 smartphone is priced at Rs. 48,999 in Pakistan. It is powered by the Exynos 9610 Octa chip-set and run the Android 9 Pie operating system. The handset has a 4,000mAh battery capacity and allows quick battery charging. The phone has a triple rear camera configuration as well as a 25 MP front camera. The phone somes in a variety of colour gradients.

Samsung Galaxy A50 Specifications

Network Technology GSM / HSPA / LTE 2G bands GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 – SIM 1 & SIM 2 (dual-SIM model only) 3G bands HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100 HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 – Canada 4G bands LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500) LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 12(700), 13(700), 17(700), 20(800), 26(850), 29(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500), 66(1700/2100), 71(600) – Canada Speed HSPA, LTE-A

Launch Announced 2019, February Status Available. Released 2019, March

Body Dimensions 158.5 x 74.7 x 7.7 mm (6.24 x 2.94 x 0.30 in) Weight 166 g (5.86 oz) Build Front glass, plastic body SIM Single SIM (Nano-SIM) or Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)

Display Type Super AMOLED capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors Size 6.4 inches, 100.5 cm2 (~84.9% screen-to-body ratio) Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels, 19.5:9 ratio (~403 ppi density) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3

Platform OS Android 9.0 (Pie) Chipset Exynos 9610 (10nm) CPU Octa-core (4×2.3 GHz Cortex-A73 & 4×1.7 GHz Cortex-A53) GPU Mali-G72 MP3

Memory Card slot microSD, up to 1 TB (dedicated slot) Internal 64GB 4GB RAM, 128GB 4GB RAM, 128GB 6GB RAM

Main Camera Triple 25 MP, f/1.7, 26mm (wide), PDAF

8 MP, f/2.2, 13mm (ultrawide)

5 MP, f/2.2, depth sensor Features LED flash, panorama, HDR Video 1080p@30fps

Selfie Camera Single 25 MP, f/2.0, 25mm (wide) Features HDR Video 1080p@30fps

Sound Loudspeaker Yes 3.5mm jack Yes Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic

Comms WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth 5.0, A2DP, LE GPS Yes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS NFC Yes (market dependent) Radio FM radio USB 2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector, USB On-The-Go

Features Sensors Fingerprint (under display, optical), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass ANT+

Battery Non-removable Li-Po 4000 mAh battery Charging Fast battery charging 15W

Tests Performance Basemark OS II: 2292 / Basemark OS II 2.0: 2209

Basemark X: 19106 Display Contrast ratio: Infinite (nominal) Camera Photo / Video Loudspeaker Voice 68dB / Noise 71dB / Ring 82dB Audio quality Noise -93.4dB / Crosstalk -92.3dB Battery life Endurance rating 98h