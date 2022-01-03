Samsung Galaxy A03 expected price in Pakistan & Specification!
Samsung announced the Galaxy A03 a couple of months ago without talking much about pricing and availability. But today, the company confirmed it scheduled the Galaxy A03 to debut in Vietnam on January 10.
The Galaxy A03 with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage will set you back VND 3,490,000 ($152).
Specification
Samsung Galaxy A03 will be multiple variant of 3 GB RAM / 32 GB Storage, 4 GB RAM / 64 GB Storage and 4 GB RAM / 128 GB Storage with Samsung Galaxy A03.
Color
Samsung Galaxy A03 will come with multiple color options of Black, Blue and Red.
The handset houses amazing internal specs, screen size, camera setup, battery timing and Samsung Galaxy A03 mobile performance.
Camera
Samsung Galaxy A03 camera setup have 48 MP Dual rear camera and 5 MP selfie camera.
Display of Samsung Galaxy A03 supports upto 720 x 1600 pixels Resolution and has screen size of 6.5″ inches. The Performance of Samsung Galaxy A03 is based on Chipset and GPU. Mobile has battery capacity of 5000 mAh.
Samsung Galaxy A03 expected price in Pakistan
The Expected Price of Samsung Galaxy A03 in Pakistan is Rs. 17,999
