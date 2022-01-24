Samsung Galaxy A10 & A10s Tax/Customs Duty in Pakistan

The Samsung Galaxy A10 was released in Pakistan. This phone’s official pricing is 21999 Rupees. The Samsung Galaxy A10 price in Pakistan is more then $60/- and less then $130/- which includes 10% custom duty tax levied by PTA as part the new system of registering your devices in order to be able to operate them in Pakistan.

Moreover, the Samsung Galaxy A10s is a smartphone that was released in Pakistan. This phone’s official pricing is 16999 Rupees. The Samsung Galaxy A10s price in Pakistan is more then $60/- and less then $130/- which includes 10% custom duty tax levied by PTA as part the new system of registering your devices in order to be able to operate them in Pakistan.

Samsung Galaxy A10 & A10s Tax Payable

PKR 4510 (On Passport)

PKR 6000 (On ID Card)