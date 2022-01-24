Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

24th Jan, 2022. 10:44 pm

Samsung Galaxy A10 & A10s Tax/Customs Duty in Pakistan

Web Desk BOL News

24th Jan, 2022. 10:44 pm
Samsung Galaxy S22

The Samsung Galaxy A10 was released in Pakistan. This phone’s official pricing is 21999 Rupees. The Samsung Galaxy A10 price in Pakistan is more then $60/- and less then $130/- which includes 10% custom duty tax levied by PTA as part the new system of registering your devices in order to be able to operate them in Pakistan.

Moreover, the Samsung Galaxy A10s is a smartphone that was released in Pakistan. This phone’s official pricing is 16999 Rupees. The Samsung Galaxy A10s price in Pakistan is more then $60/- and less then $130/- which includes 10% custom duty tax levied by PTA as part the new system of registering your devices in order to be able to operate them in Pakistan.

Samsung Galaxy A10 & A10s Tax Payable

PKR 4510 (On Passport)
PKR 6000 (On ID Card)

Mobile Varient On Passport On ID
Samsung Galaxy A10 & A10s PKR 4510 PKR 6000

Samsung Galaxy A10s and the Galaxy A10 import duty that needs to be paid if you are importing it to Pakistan.

Read More

2 hours ago
New Prices for Pearl and Glory 580 announced by Prince-DFSK

Due to the implementation of higher tax rates and associated price hikes,...
3 hours ago
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra specification and expected price in Pakistan

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is a new concept with a new addition...
3 hours ago
Changan Pakistan vehicle price hikes in 2022

The new year has brought a new wave of vehicle price hikes,...
3 hours ago
OnePlus 10 Pro price in Pakistan and specification

OnePlus 10 Pro will get up to 12GB of RAM. This handset...
4 hours ago
Vivo S12, Vivo S12 Pro launch, price in Pakistan and specifications

Vivo S12 and Vivo S12 Pro were launched in Pakistan. Both phones...
6 hours ago
PTA Mobile Tax iPhone 13 PRO MAX

PTA Mobile Tax iPhone 13 PRO MAX: This is the era of...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

48 seconds ago
Opposition leaders’ graft cases: Fawad urges judiciary to allow live telecast of hearings

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Monday made a...
Malaika Arora
19 mins ago
Malaika Arora looks stunning in an Alexandre Vauthier gold sequin short dress

A dress that recognises an intense-shine attitude is the one absolute gift...
Ananya Panday
31 mins ago
5 of Ananya Panday’s halter neck looks that are simply too gorgeous to wear just once

Dressing up isn't always a good idea, but a few of us...
Kim Kardashian
37 mins ago
Kim Kardashian to make a brief appearance in Kanye West film

US rapper Kanye West’s ex-wife Kim Kardashian is making a brief appearance...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600
Advertisement