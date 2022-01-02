Samsung Galaxy A13 and Galaxy A33 and Head Towards New Markets; Launch near in Pakistanand

In Pakistan, the Galaxy A32 and Galaxy A12 have recently been discounted. It’s usually a sign that sequels are on the way. According to rumors, the Samsung Galaxy A13 5G and Galaxy A33 5G will be released soon. We need to report on the launch schedule and pricing.

According to sources, the Samsung Galaxy A33 5G and A13 5G are all set to launch in India in February, implying that they will also launch in Pakistan soon, possibly before the end of January. Furthermore, the recent price reduction on the Galaxy A32 and A12 in Pakistan supports the assumption that their successors would arrive soon. Because the A13 and A33 are also 5G-only devices, Samsung is likely to abandon 4G variants this year.

The A33 5G is designed in the same way as the Galaxy A53 and A73 phones. A carved-out camera bump, a flat backplate, curved edges, and a satin-matte finish make up the casing. A classification of IP67 is also on the cards.

To see the phone’s notched display, turn it over. We’re looking at a 6.4-inch AMOLED display here. The A33’s 3.5mm audio jack is no longer present. The MediaTek chip is powered by a 5000 mAh battery. It costs INR 25000 (about Rs. 59,800).

The Galaxy A13 5G is Samsung’s entry-level 5G phone, and it is presently the cheapest 5G phone on the market. It has already gone on sale in the United States and will be available in new regions soon. It has a 720p LCD display with a smooth refresh rate of 90Hz. A notch also extends into this 6.5″ panel.

The Galaxy A13 5G is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor, a 5000mAh battery, with 15W charging capabilities. The phone comes pre-installed with Android 11 x OneUI. This combination is completed with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of extendable storage. Finally, the camera system includes a 50MP wide-angle sensor as well as two low-resolution cameras. It cost 220 EUR (about Rs. 44,600).