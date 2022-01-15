Samsung Galaxy A21s Price in Pakistan and Specifications

Samsung Galaxy A21s Price in Pakistan

In Pakistan, the Samsung Galaxy A21s costs PKR 29999. Please keep in mind that this is the price for the base model.

The Exynos 850, which is based on the 8nm architecture, is used in this phone. The SoC is fairly capable, and it performs admirably in games.

The cameras aren’t excellent, but they get the job done. The image processing software from Samsung is excellent.

There are two versions of the Samsung Galaxy A21s: one with 128 GB of storage and the other with 64 GB. If you’re torn between the two, consider all the information you keep on your phone. If you have a lot of images and apps on your phone, for example, 128 GB might be preferable.

This smartphone isn’t great, but it’ll do all of your day-to-day duties with ease. If you’re looking for a mid-ranger, the A21s could be an excellent choice.

Samsung Galaxy A21s – A Stunning Smartphone With Stunning Features

Samsung will release the Galaxy A21s in 2020, and it will have high-end specifications and will be a smartphone for the masses when it is released. The Samsung Galaxy A21s will be powered by the Samsung Exynos 850 processor, which is widely utilised in Samsung smartphones around the world. The forthcoming smartphone Samsung’s Galaxy A21s will have 4 gigabytes of RAM and 64 gigabytes of internal storage, which will be plenty to store data for future usage, but the Samsung Galaxy A21s will not have any external storage option to expand the phone’s storage capacity. The main sensor on the back of the phone is 48 megapixels, while the rest are in the hood. The selfie cam on the Samsung Galaxy A21s is 13 megapixels. The screen is 6.57 inches in size and is a PLS TFT Capacitive Touchscreen with 16 million colours and multitouch, giving the user full HD with a resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels. The new Samsung A21s is powered by a large battery with a capacity of 5000 mAh. This is a high-end battery for a smartphone of this brand, giving the user considerable backup time. The Samsung Galaxy A21s has a fingerprint reader on the back to protect the data on the device, which means that your data will be safe and secure on the device, and you may use the Samsung Galaxy A21s without worrying about data theft. Though the firm only releases a few smartphones each year, each one leaves an impression, and the Galaxy A21s will be one of them. Apple and Huawei are two more manufacturers that are known for producing high-quality smartphones.

Samsung Galaxy A21s Specifications

Network Technology GSM / HSPA / LTE

Launch Announced 2020, May 15 Status Available. Released 2020, June 02

Body Dimensions 163.7 x 75.3 x 8.9 mm (6.44 x 2.96 x 0.35 in) Weight 192 g (6.77 oz) SIM Single SIM (Nano-SIM) or Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)

Display Type PLS TFT capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors Size 6.5 inches, 102.0 cm2 (~82.8% screen-to-body ratio) Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels, 20:9 ratio (~270 ppi density)

Platform OS Android 10, One UI 2.0 Chipset Exynos 850 (8nm) CPU Octa-core (4×2.0 GHz Cortex-A55 & 4×2.0 GHz Cortex-A55) GPU Mali-G52

Memory Card slot microSDXC (dedicated slot) Internal 64GB 4GB RAM eMMC 5.1

Main Camera Quad 48 MP, f/2.0, 26mm (wide), 1/2.0″, 0.8痠, PDAF

8 MP, f/2.2, 123˚ (ultrawide), 1/4.0″, 1.12痠

2 MP, f/2.4, (macro)

2 MP, f/2.4, (depth) Features LED flash, panorama, HDR Video 1080p@30fps

Selfie Camera Single 13 MP, f/2.2, (wide), 1/3.1″, 1.12痠 Video 1080p@30fps

Sound Loudspeaker Yes 3.5mm jack Yes

Comms WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth 5.0, A2DP, LE GPS Yes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS NFC Yes (market/region dependent) Radio Unspecified USB 2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector

Features Sensors Fingerprint (rear-mounted), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass

Battery Non-removable Li-Po 5000 mAh battery Charging Fast charging 15W

Rating Rating Average rating is 4.4 stars, based on 28 reviews.