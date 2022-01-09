Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

09th Jan, 2022. 10:08 pm

Samsung Galaxy A31 Price in Pakistan and Specifications

Samsung Galaxy A31

Samsung Galaxy A31 Price in Pakistan and Specifications

Samsung Galaxy A31 price in Pakistan

In Pakistan, the Samsung Galaxy A31 starts at Rs. 36,999. This is the price for the base model, which has 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

  • Retail Price of Samsung Galaxy A31 in Pakistan is Rs. 36,999.
  • Retail Price of Samsung in USD is $276.

The Samsung Galaxy A31 is a low-cost smartphone.
Samsung is releasing a new Galaxy A31 smartphone with incredible specifications and a higher price tag than the A11 model. The fresh render of the Samsung Galaxy A31 reveals significant information about the device. These cellphones will be available next year. In terms of the phone’s specifications, it will be powered by the Helio P65 SoC, which is a strong chipset. Samsung’s Galaxy A31 processor will be paired with 4GB of RAM. This amount of RAM is sufficient to keep the smartphone’s functionality running smoothly. The Samsung Galaxy A31, the company’s forthcoming handset, will contain 64 gigabytes of internal storage. Even though the storage is sufficient, Samsung has included a dedicated slot that allows the Galaxy A31 to provide ample capacity. There is a Quad rear camera system on the phone’s back. To take superb photographs, the equipment will have a 48 megapixel main lens, an 8 megapixel ultra-wide shooter, a 5 megapixel macro, and a 5 megapixel depth lens. The Samsung A31 has an 8-megapixel front-facing camera. The phone will have a 6.4-inch super AMOLED display with full HD and a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels. The screen bezels are extremely tiny, featuring a water-drop notch. For security purposes, the Samsung Galaxy A31 has a rear-mounted fingerprint reader, which will offer the phone with the highest level of protection and assure the user that he is safe and secure. Given that it only has 4GB of RAM instead of 6 gigabytes, the upcoming smartphone Samsung Galaxy A31 Price in Pakistan may appear to be a little costly. It will be available in a variety of colours, including Black, Blue, and Red. The new Galaxy A31 is a low-cost phone with impressive features. Once it is released, it will be a valuable asset to the market.

Samsung Galaxy A31 detailed specifications

Build OS Android 10.0 OS
UI OneUI 2.0
Dimensions 159.3 x 73.1 x 8.6 mm
Weight 185 g
SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
Colors Prism Crush Black, Prism Crush Blue, Prism Crush Red, Prism Crush White
Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
Processor CPU 2Ghz Octa Core
Chipset Helio P65 SoC
Display Technology Super AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size 6.4 Inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 Pixels (~411 PPI)
Memory Built-in 128GB Built-in, 4GB RAM
Card microSD Card, (supports up to 512GB)
Camera Main Quad Camera: 48 MP, f/2.0, (wide), 1/2.0″, PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, 13mm (ultrawide), 1/4.0″ + 5 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 5 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
Features Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, panorama, HDR, Video (2160p@30fps, 1080p@30fps)
Front 20 MP, f/2.2, (wide), HDR, Video (1080p@30fps)
Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, WiFi Direct, hotspot
Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPS Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO
Radio FM Radio
USB 2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector, USB On-The-Go
NFC Yes
Data GPRSEDGE, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE
Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC player, MP4/WMV/H.265 player, Speaker Phone
Browser HTML5
Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
Games Built-in + Downloadable
Torch Yes
Extra Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Fast battery charging 15W

Price

 Price in Rs: 36,999    Price in USD: $276
Ratings Average Rating is 4.2 stars – based on 800 user reviews.

