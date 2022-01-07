Samsung Galaxy A52 is also getting the One UI 4 update

Samsung is bringing its solid One UI 4 upgrade to another another Galaxy A-series phone, the Galaxy A52 this time. Samsung has added the smaller Galaxy A52 to the mix just a day after starting to seed the Android-12 based update to the Galaxy A72.

