Samsung Galaxy A71 Price in Pakistan and Specifications

Samsung Galaxy A71 Price in Pakistan

In Pakistan, the Samsung Galaxy A71 starts at Rs. 56,999. This is for the base model, which has 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

Retail Price of Samsung Galaxy A71 in Pakistan is Rs. 56,999.

Retail Price of Samsung in USD is $425

Samsung Galaxy A71 – A Phone With The Latest OS

Samsung has released another smartphone, the Galaxy A71, which is a new handset of a new product with the suffix “1” at the end. The newly disclosed information regarding is really enticing. The forthcoming smartphone Samsung Galaxy A71 will be equipped with an octa-core processor based on the Snapdragon 730 chipset. According to the chipset, this will be a mid-range smartphone from the manufacturer. The chipset of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy A71 will be packed with massive RAM of 8 gigabytes, which will boost the phone’s processing performance. The internal capacity of the Samsung Galaxy A71 will be 128 gigabytes, and there will be a dedicated slot for a microSD card up to 1 TB for additional storage. This is more than enough storage to retain all of your files on the Samsung Galaxy A71. It will have a quad rear camera arrangement on the back, as well as an LED flash for the primary lens when capturing photos. The Samsung A71’s main sensor is 64 megapixels, the ultra-wide sensor is 12 megapixels, and the pair of two lenses is 5 megapixels. The new Samsung Galaxy A71’s front camera is 32 megapixels. Nowadays, selfie shooters are growing better and better at producing stunning results. The 6.7-inch Super AMOLED display screen has full HD quality with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels. The Samsung Galaxy A71 has a 20:9 aspect ratio. Most phones from this business now include an under-display fingerprint reader, and this device has the same pattern for the fingerprint reader. The Galaxy A71’s non-removable Li-Po 4500 mAh battery. The smartphone that you will be forced to consider while choosing a good smartphone. The Samsung Galaxy A71 pricing in Pakistan is a little pricey, but it’s all worth it once you get your hands on the device.

Samsung Galaxy A71 Specifications

Network Technology GSM / HSPA / LTE 2G bands GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 – SIM 1 & SIM 2 (dual-SIM model only) 3G bands HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100 HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G bands LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 13(700), 17(700), 20(800), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500), 66(1700/2100) Speed HSPA, LTE-A

Launch Announced 2019, December Status Available. Released 2020, January

Body Dimensions 163.6 x 76 x 7.7 mm (6.44 x 2.99 x 0.30 in) Weight 179 g (6.31 oz) Build Glass front (Gorilla Glass 3), plastic back, plastic frame SIM Single SIM (Nano-SIM) or Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)

Display Type Super AMOLED Plus capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors Size 6.7 inches, 108.4 cm2 (~87.2% screen-to-body ratio) Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels, 20:9 ratio (~393 ppi density) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3

Platform OS Android 10.0; One UI 2 Chipset Qualcomm SDM730 Snapdragon 730 (8 nm) – Global

Qualcomm SDM730 Snapdragon 730G (8 nm) – Philippines CPU Octa-core (2×2.2 GHz Kryo 470 Gold & 6×1.8 GHz Kryo 470 Silver) GPU Adreno 618

Memory Card slot microSDXC (dedicated slot) Internal 128GB 6GB RAM, 128GB 8GB RAM UFS 2.1

Main Camera Quad 64 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/1.72″, 0.8痠, PDAF

12 MP, f/2.2, 12mm (ultrawide)

5 MP, f/2.4, 25mm (macro), 1/5.0″, 1.12痠

5 MP, f/2.2, (depth) Features LED flash, panorama, HDR Video 2160p@30fps, 1080p@30/240fps, 1080p@960fps; gyro-EIS

Selfie Camera Single 32 MP, f/2.2, 26mm (wide), 1/2.8″, 0.8痠 Features HDR Video 1080p@30fps

Sound Loudspeaker Yes 3.5mm jack Yes

Comms WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth 5.0, A2DP, LE GPS Yes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS NFC Yes (market dependent) Radio FM radio USB 2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector, USB On-The-Go

Features Sensors Fingerprint (under display, optical), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass ANT+

Battery Non-removable Li-Po 4500 mAh battery Charging Fast battery charging 25W

Tests Camera Photo / Video

Rating Rating Average rating is 4.2 stars, based on 17 reviews.