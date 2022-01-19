Samsung Galaxy A71 Price in Pakistan and Specifications

Samsung Galaxy A71 Price in Pakistan
In Pakistan, the Samsung Galaxy A71 starts at Rs. 56,999. This is for the base model, which has 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.
- Retail Price of Samsung Galaxy A71 in Pakistan is Rs. 56,999.
- Retail Price of Samsung in USD is $425
Samsung Galaxy A71 – A Phone With The Latest OS
Samsung has released another smartphone, the Galaxy A71, which is a new handset of a new product with the suffix “1” at the end. The newly disclosed information regarding is really enticing. The forthcoming smartphone Samsung Galaxy A71 will be equipped with an octa-core processor based on the Snapdragon 730 chipset. According to the chipset, this will be a mid-range smartphone from the manufacturer. The chipset of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy A71 will be packed with massive RAM of 8 gigabytes, which will boost the phone’s processing performance. The internal capacity of the Samsung Galaxy A71 will be 128 gigabytes, and there will be a dedicated slot for a microSD card up to 1 TB for additional storage. This is more than enough storage to retain all of your files on the Samsung Galaxy A71. It will have a quad rear camera arrangement on the back, as well as an LED flash for the primary lens when capturing photos. The Samsung A71’s main sensor is 64 megapixels, the ultra-wide sensor is 12 megapixels, and the pair of two lenses is 5 megapixels. The new Samsung Galaxy A71’s front camera is 32 megapixels. Nowadays, selfie shooters are growing better and better at producing stunning results. The 6.7-inch Super AMOLED display screen has full HD quality with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels. The Samsung Galaxy A71 has a 20:9 aspect ratio. Most phones from this business now include an under-display fingerprint reader, and this device has the same pattern for the fingerprint reader. The Galaxy A71’s non-removable Li-Po 4500 mAh battery. The smartphone that you will be forced to consider while choosing a good smartphone. The Samsung Galaxy A71 pricing in Pakistan is a little pricey, but it’s all worth it once you get your hands on the device.
Samsung Galaxy A71 Specifications
|Network
|Technology
|GSM / HSPA / LTE
|2G bands
|GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 – SIM 1 & SIM 2 (dual-SIM model only)
|3G bands
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
|
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|4G bands
|LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 13(700), 17(700), 20(800), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500), 66(1700/2100)
|Speed
|HSPA, LTE-A
|Launch
|Announced
|2019, December
|Status
|Available. Released 2020, January
|Body
|Dimensions
|163.6 x 76 x 7.7 mm (6.44 x 2.99 x 0.30 in)
|Weight
|179 g (6.31 oz)
|Build
|Glass front (Gorilla Glass 3), plastic back, plastic frame
|SIM
|Single SIM (Nano-SIM) or Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)
|Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED Plus capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors
|Size
|6.7 inches, 108.4 cm2 (~87.2% screen-to-body ratio)
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels, 20:9 ratio (~393 ppi density)
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Platform
|OS
|Android 10.0; One UI 2
|Chipset
|Qualcomm SDM730 Snapdragon 730 (8 nm) – Global
Qualcomm SDM730 Snapdragon 730G (8 nm) – Philippines
|CPU
|Octa-core (2×2.2 GHz Kryo 470 Gold & 6×1.8 GHz Kryo 470 Silver)
|GPU
|Adreno 618
|Memory
|Card slot
|microSDXC (dedicated slot)
|Internal
|128GB 6GB RAM, 128GB 8GB RAM
|
|UFS 2.1
|Main Camera
|Quad
|64 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/1.72″, 0.8痠, PDAF
12 MP, f/2.2, 12mm (ultrawide)
5 MP, f/2.4, 25mm (macro), 1/5.0″, 1.12痠
5 MP, f/2.2, (depth)
|Features
|LED flash, panorama, HDR
|Video
|2160p@30fps, 1080p@30/240fps, 1080p@960fps; gyro-EIS
|Selfie Camera
|Single
|32 MP, f/2.2, 26mm (wide), 1/2.8″, 0.8痠
|Features
|HDR
|Video
|1080p@30fps
|Sound
|Loudspeaker
|Yes
|3.5mm jack
|Yes
|Comms
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|5.0, A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS
|NFC
|Yes (market dependent)
|Radio
|FM radio
|USB
|2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector, USB On-The-Go
|Features
|Sensors
|Fingerprint (under display, optical), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass
|
|ANT+
|Battery
|
|Non-removable Li-Po 4500 mAh battery
|Charging
|Fast battery charging 25W
|Tests
|Camera
|Photo / Video
|Rating
|Rating
|Average rating is 4.2 stars, based on 17 reviews.