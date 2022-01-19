Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
19th Jan, 2022. 10:20 pm

Samsung Galaxy A71 Price in Pakistan and Specifications

In Pakistan, the Samsung Galaxy A71 starts at Rs. 56,999. This is for the base model, which has 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

  • Retail Price of Samsung Galaxy A71 in Pakistan is Rs. 56,999.
  • Retail Price of Samsung in USD is $425

Samsung Galaxy A71 – A Phone With The Latest OS

Samsung has released another smartphone, the Galaxy A71, which is a new handset of a new product with the suffix “1” at the end. The newly disclosed information regarding is really enticing. The forthcoming smartphone Samsung Galaxy A71 will be equipped with an octa-core processor based on the Snapdragon 730 chipset. According to the chipset, this will be a mid-range smartphone from the manufacturer. The chipset of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy A71 will be packed with massive RAM of 8 gigabytes, which will boost the phone’s processing performance. The internal capacity of the Samsung Galaxy A71 will be 128 gigabytes, and there will be a dedicated slot for a microSD card up to 1 TB for additional storage. This is more than enough storage to retain all of your files on the Samsung Galaxy A71. It will have a quad rear camera arrangement on the back, as well as an LED flash for the primary lens when capturing photos. The Samsung A71’s main sensor is 64 megapixels, the ultra-wide sensor is 12 megapixels, and the pair of two lenses is 5 megapixels. The new Samsung Galaxy A71’s front camera is 32 megapixels. Nowadays, selfie shooters are growing better and better at producing stunning results. The 6.7-inch Super AMOLED display screen has full HD quality with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels. The Samsung Galaxy A71 has a 20:9 aspect ratio. Most phones from this business now include an under-display fingerprint reader, and this device has the same pattern for the fingerprint reader. The Galaxy A71’s non-removable Li-Po 4500 mAh battery. The smartphone that you will be forced to consider while choosing a good smartphone. The Samsung Galaxy A71 pricing in Pakistan is a little pricey, but it’s all worth it once you get your hands on the device.

Samsung Galaxy A71 Specifications

Network
Technology GSM / HSPA / LTE
2G bands GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 – SIM 1 & SIM 2 (dual-SIM model only)
3G bands HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G bands LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 13(700), 17(700), 20(800), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500), 66(1700/2100)
Speed HSPA, LTE-A
Launch
Announced 2019, December
Status Available. Released 2020, January
Body
Dimensions 163.6 x 76 x 7.7 mm (6.44 x 2.99 x 0.30 in)
Weight 179 g (6.31 oz)
Build Glass front (Gorilla Glass 3), plastic back, plastic frame
SIM Single SIM (Nano-SIM) or Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)
Display
Type Super AMOLED Plus capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors
Size 6.7 inches, 108.4 cm2 (~87.2% screen-to-body ratio)
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels, 20:9 ratio (~393 ppi density)
Protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Platform
OS Android 10.0; One UI 2
Chipset Qualcomm SDM730 Snapdragon 730 (8 nm) – Global
Qualcomm SDM730 Snapdragon 730G (8 nm) – Philippines
CPU Octa-core (2×2.2 GHz Kryo 470 Gold & 6×1.8 GHz Kryo 470 Silver)
GPU Adreno 618
Memory
Card slot microSDXC (dedicated slot)
Internal 128GB 6GB RAM, 128GB 8GB RAM
UFS 2.1
Main Camera
Quad 64 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/1.72″, 0.8痠, PDAF
12 MP, f/2.2, 12mm (ultrawide)
5 MP, f/2.4, 25mm (macro), 1/5.0″, 1.12痠
5 MP, f/2.2, (depth)
Features LED flash, panorama, HDR
Video 2160p@30fps, 1080p@30/240fps, 1080p@960fps; gyro-EIS
Selfie Camera
Single 32 MP, f/2.2, 26mm (wide), 1/2.8″, 0.8痠
Features HDR
Video 1080p@30fps
Sound
Loudspeaker Yes
3.5mm jack Yes
Comms
WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetooth 5.0, A2DP, LE
GPS Yes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS
NFC Yes (market dependent)
Radio FM radio
USB 2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector, USB On-The-Go
Features
Sensors Fingerprint (under display, optical), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass
ANT+
Battery
Non-removable Li-Po 4500 mAh battery
Charging Fast battery charging 25W
Tests
Camera Photo / Video
Rating
Rating Average rating is 4.2 stars, based on 17 reviews.

