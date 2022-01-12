Samsung Galaxy M33 5G Price in Pakistan & Full Specs

Samsung Galaxy A13 5G The smartphone comes with a 6.50-inch touchscreen display with a resolution of 720×1600 pixels. Samsung Galaxy A13 5G is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor. Also, It comes with 4GB of RAM. The Samsung Galaxy A13 5G runs Android 11 and is powered by a 5000mAh battery.

Samsung Galaxy M33 5G Price in Pakistan

The Expected Price of Samsung Galaxy M33 in Pakistan is Rs. 35,999

Full Specifications:

Network Technology GSM / HSPA / LTE / 5G 2G bands GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 – SIM 1 & SIM 2 (dual-SIM model only) 3G bands HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G bands LTE 5G bands SA/NSA/Sub6 Speed HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, LTE-A, 5G

Body Dimensions – Weight – SIM Single SIM (Nano-SIM) or Hybrid Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by) IP67 dust/water resistant (up to 1m for 30 mins)

Display Type Super AMOLED, 120Hz, HDR10+, 800 nits (HBM) Size 6.5 inches, 102.0 cm2 Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels, 20:9 ratio (~405 ppi density) Protection Unspecified Always-on display

Platform OS Android 12, One UI 4 Chipset Exynos 1200 CPU Octa-core (2×2.4 GHz & 6×2.0 GHz) GPU Mali-G68

Memory Card slot microSDXC (uses shared SIM slot) Internal 128GB 6GB RAM, 128GB 8GB RAM, 256GB 8GB RAM

Main Camera Quad 64 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/1.7X”, 0.8Âµm, PDAF, OIS

12 MP, f/2.2, 123Ëš (ultrawide), 1.12Âµm

5 MP, f/2.4, (macro)

5 MP, f/2.4, (depth) Features LED flash, panorama, HDR Video 4K@30fps, 1080p@30/60fps; gyro-EIS

Selfie Camera Single 32 MP, f/2.2, 26mm (wide), 1/2.8″, 0.8Âµm Features HDR Video 4K@30fps, 1080p@30fps

Sound Loudspeaker Yes, with stereo speakers 3.5mm jack No

Comms WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth 5.2, A2DP, LE GPS Yes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS NFC Yes (market/region dependent) Radio Unspecified USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go

Features Sensors Fingerprint (under display, optical), accelerometer, gyro, compass Virtual proximity sensing

Battery Type Li-Po 6000 mAh, non-removable Charging Fast charging 25W

