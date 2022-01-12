Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

12th Jan, 2022. 10:14 pm

Samsung Galaxy M33 5G Price in Pakistan & Full Specs

Samsung Galaxy M33 5G Price in Pakistan

The Expected Price of Samsung Galaxy M33 in Pakistan is Rs. 35,999

Full Specifications:

Network
Technology GSM / HSPA / LTE / 5G
2G bands GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 – SIM 1 & SIM 2 (dual-SIM model only)
3G bands HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G bands LTE
5G bands SA/NSA/Sub6
Speed HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, LTE-A, 5G
Body
Dimensions
Weight
SIM Single SIM (Nano-SIM) or Hybrid Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)
IP67 dust/water resistant (up to 1m for 30 mins)
Display
Type Super AMOLED, 120Hz, HDR10+, 800 nits (HBM)
Size 6.5 inches, 102.0 cm2
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels, 20:9 ratio (~405 ppi density)
Protection Unspecified
Always-on display
Platform
OS Android 12, One UI 4
Chipset Exynos 1200
CPU Octa-core (2×2.4 GHz & 6×2.0 GHz)
GPU Mali-G68
Memory
Card slot microSDXC (uses shared SIM slot)
Internal 128GB 6GB RAM, 128GB 8GB RAM, 256GB 8GB RAM
Main Camera
Quad 64 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/1.7X”, 0.8Âµm, PDAF, OIS
12 MP, f/2.2, 123Ëš (ultrawide), 1.12Âµm
5 MP, f/2.4, (macro)
5 MP, f/2.4, (depth)
Features LED flash, panorama, HDR
Video 4K@30fps, 1080p@30/60fps; gyro-EIS
Selfie Camera
Single 32 MP, f/2.2, 26mm (wide), 1/2.8″, 0.8Âµm
Features HDR
Video 4K@30fps, 1080p@30fps
Sound
Loudspeaker Yes, with stereo speakers
3.5mm jack No
Comms
WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetooth 5.2, A2DP, LE
GPS Yes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS
NFC Yes (market/region dependent)
Radio Unspecified
USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
Features
Sensors Fingerprint (under display, optical), accelerometer, gyro, compass
Virtual proximity sensing
Battery
Type Li-Po 6000 mAh, non-removable
Charging Fast charging 25W

Samsung Galaxy M33

