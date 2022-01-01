Samsung Galaxy S10 5G gets Android 12-based One UI 4 stable update, S21 series receiving it in China

Samsung recently rolled out the Android 12-based One UI 4 stable update for the Galaxy S10e, S10, and S10+, and now it’s the Galaxy S10 5G’s turn to receive the One UI 4 upgrade.

The update comes with firmware version G977BXXUBGULB and the usual Android 12 and One UI 4 goodies. It also bumps up the Android security patch level on the Galaxy S10 5G to December 2021.

The stable release of One UI 4 is presently seeding in Switzerland, and should reach all of the country’s units in a week or two. If you can’t wait for the update notification to appear on your device, you may manually check for it by going to Settings > Software update on your smartphone.

Samsung released One UI 4 for the Galaxy S21, S21+, and S21 Ultra in China with firmware version G99x0ZCU2BUL3 and the December 2021 Android security update, in addition to the stable update for the Galaxy S10 5G in Switzerland. This comes just days after the S21 series’ One UI 4 deployment was halted owing to Google Play difficulties.