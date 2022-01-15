Samsung Galaxy S10 Price in Pakistan and Specifications

Samsung Galaxy S10 Price in Pakistan

In Pakistan, the Samsung Galaxy S10 costs PKR 139,999. In US dollars, it costs $ 907. The smartphone has 8GB of RAM and up to 512GB of internal storage. The phones run Android 9 Pie and are powered by the Exynos 9820 processor. The phone boasts a triple camera arrangement on the back and a single 10MP selfie camera on the front. The handset has a battery capacity of 3,400mAh.

Samsung Galaxy S10 – 10th Anniversary Celebration Gift!

Samsung has achieved a milestone with the Galaxy S10, the company’s next flagship device. On the 10th anniversary of the S series, Samsung is bringing some major changes to the design of its upcoming flagship Samsung Galaxy S10. On top of that, you will get a flat display instead of curved edges, and it appears that the Korean company is planning to play it safe with the launch of the Samsung Galaxy S10 because we had speculated earlier that an in-screen fingerprint scanner would be included in this flagship phone, but it appears that all of that was speculation and now Samsung Galaxies S10 has no in-screen fingerprint Other notable features include the 6.1-inch display screen, which is made up of Dynamic AMOLED displays. Samsung S10 is likely to give firms like Huawei and Apple a hard time because this brand is now putting everything it has to get back to where it was before. Because the Samsung Galaxy S10 is the youngest of the three siblings, it will be released with a twin camera configuration, whilst its two older siblings will be released with triple camera lenses. The main lens of the Galaxy S10 is a 12 MP wide lens that is backed up by a telephoto lens to improve focus on the main item rather than concentrating on everything. Samsung’s Galaxy S10 also features 3D facial recognition, and it appears that an iris scanner will be included. In terms of hardware, the Samsung Galaxy S10 features an Exynos 9820 Octa CPU with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The phone’s operating system is Android Pie 9.0, with Samsung Experience UI on top of it.