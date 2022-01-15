Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
15th Jan, 2022. 09:05 pm

Samsung Galaxy S10 Price in Pakistan and Specifications

In Pakistan, the Samsung Galaxy S10 costs PKR 139,999. In US dollars, it costs $ 907. The smartphone has 8GB of RAM and up to 512GB of internal storage. The phones run Android 9 Pie and are powered by the Exynos 9820 processor. The phone boasts a triple camera arrangement on the back and a single 10MP selfie camera on the front. The handset has a battery capacity of 3,400mAh.

Samsung Galaxy S10 – 10th Anniversary Celebration Gift!

Samsung has achieved a milestone with the Galaxy S10, the company’s next flagship device. On the 10th anniversary of the S series, Samsung is bringing some major changes to the design of its upcoming flagship Samsung Galaxy S10. On top of that, you will get a flat display instead of curved edges, and it appears that the Korean company is planning to play it safe with the launch of the Samsung Galaxy S10 because we had speculated earlier that an in-screen fingerprint scanner would be included in this flagship phone, but it appears that all of that was speculation and now Samsung Galaxies S10 has no in-screen fingerprint Other notable features include the 6.1-inch display screen, which is made up of Dynamic AMOLED displays. Samsung S10 is likely to give firms like Huawei and Apple a hard time because this brand is now putting everything it has to get back to where it was before. Because the Samsung Galaxy S10 is the youngest of the three siblings, it will be released with a twin camera configuration, whilst its two older siblings will be released with triple camera lenses. The main lens of the Galaxy S10 is a 12 MP wide lens that is backed up by a telephoto lens to improve focus on the main item rather than concentrating on everything. Samsung’s Galaxy S10 also features 3D facial recognition, and it appears that an iris scanner will be included. In terms of hardware, the Samsung Galaxy S10 features an Exynos 9820 Octa CPU with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The phone’s operating system is Android Pie 9.0, with Samsung Experience UI on top of it.

 

Samsung Galaxy S10 Specifications

Network
Technology GSM / CDMA / HSPA / EVDO / LTE
2G bands GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 – SIM 1 & SIM 2 (dual-SIM model only)
CDMA 800 / 1900 – USA
3G bands HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 – Global, USA
CDMA2000 1xEV-DO – USA
4G bands LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 13(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 25(1900), 26(850), 28(700), 32(1500), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500), 66(1700/2100) – Global
LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 13(700), 14(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 25(1900), 26(850), 28(700), 29(700), 30(2300), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500), 46(5200), 66(1700/2100), 71(600) – USA
Speed HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, LTE-A (7CA) Cat20 2000/150 Mbps
Launch
Announced 2019, February
Status Available. Released 2019, March
Body
Dimensions 149.9 x 70.4 x 7.8 mm (5.90 x 2.77 x 0.31 in)
Weight 157 g (5.54 oz)
Build Glass front (Gorilla Glass 6), glass back (Gorilla Glass 5), aluminum frame
SIM Single SIM (Nano-SIM) or Hybrid Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)
Samsung Pay (Visa, MasterCard certified)
IP68 dust/water resistant (up to 1.5m for 30 mins)
Display
Type Dynamic AMOLED capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors
Size 6.1 inches, 93.2 cm2 (~88.3% screen-to-body ratio)
Resolution 1440 x 3040 pixels, 19:9 ratio (~550 ppi density)
Protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6
HDR10+
Always-on display
Platform
OS Android 9.0 (Pie), upgradable to Android 10.0; One UI 2
Chipset Exynos 9820 (8 nm) – EMEA/LATAM
Qualcomm SM8150 Snapdragon 855 (7 nm) – USA/China
CPU Octa-core (2×2.73 GHz Mongoose M4 & 2×2.31 GHz Cortex-A75 & 4×1.95 GHz Cortex-A55) – EMEA/LATAM
Octa-core (1×2.84 GHz Kryo 485 & 3×2.42 GHz Kryo 485 & 4×1.78 GHz Kryo 485) – USA/China
GPU Mali-G76 MP12 – EMEA/LATAM
Adreno 640 – USA/China
Memory
Card slot microSDXC (uses shared SIM slot) – dual SIM model only
Internal 128GB 8GB RAM, 512GB 8GB RAM
UFS 2.1
Main Camera
Triple 12 MP, f/1.5-2.4, 26mm (wide), 1/2.55″, 1.4痠, Dual Pixel PDAF, OIS
12 MP, f/2.4, 52mm (telephoto), 1/3.6″, 1.0痠, AF, OIS, 2x optical zoom
16 MP, f/2.2, 12mm (ultrawide), 1/3.1″, 1.0痠, Super Steady video
Features LED flash, auto-HDR, panorama
Video 2160p@60fps (no EIS), 2160p@30fps, 1080p@30/60/240fps, 720p@960fps, HDR10+, dual-video rec., stereo sound rec., gyro-EIS & OIS
Selfie Camera
Single 10 MP, f/1.9, 26mm (wide), 1/3″, 1.22痠, Dual Pixel PDAF
Features Dual video call, Auto-HDR
Video 2160p@30fps, 1080p@30fps
Sound
Loudspeaker Yes, with stereo speakers
3.5mm jack Yes
32-bit/384kHz audio
Tuned by AKG
Comms
WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetooth 5.0, A2DP, LE, aptX
GPS Yes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO
NFC Yes
Radio FM radio (USA & Canada only)
USB 3.1, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector
Features
Sensors Fingerprint (under display, ultrasonic), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass, barometer, heart rate, SpO2
ANT+
Bixby natural language commands and dictation
Samsung DeX (desktop experience support)
Battery
Non-removable Li-Ion 3400 mAh battery
Charging Fast battery charging 15W
USB Power Delivery 2.0
Fast Qi/PMA wireless charging 15W
Power bank/Reverse wireless charging 9W
Tests
Performance AnTuTu: 328366 (v7)
GeekBench: 10174 (v4.4)
GFXBench: 23fps (ES 3.1 onscreen)
Display Contrast ratio: Infinite (nominal), 4.498 (sunlight)
Camera Photo / Video
Loudspeaker Voice 82dB / Noise 74dB / Ring 85dB
Audio quality Noise -92.2dB / Crosstalk -92.7dB
Battery life
Endurance rating 79h


 

