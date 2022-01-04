Samsung galaxy s21 fe 5g Expected Price in Pakistan & Specification
Samsung has lifted the lid on the Galaxy S21 FE, the long-awaited and reputedly much delayed last entry in the Galaxy S21 series. As expected, the Galaxy S21 FE has a 6.4-inch display and a Snapdragon 888, an SoC that Qualcomm has superseded with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1.
Upfront the Galaxy S21 FE 5G has a 6.4-inch 2340x1080px AMOLED that runs at 120Hz with a touch sampling rate of 240Hz.
- 6 GB of RAM / 128 GB of storage
- 8 GB of RAM / 256 GB of storage
Also, Smartphone has 32 MP Selfie Camera with rear camera’s of 12MP Ultra wide – 12mp Wide-angle Camera and 8 mega pixel telephoto Camera.
Also check: Samsung Galaxy A03
A 4,500 mAh battery powers the Galaxy S21 FE that it can recharge at 25 W. The device supports up to 15 W wireless charging and Samsung’s Wireless PowerShare functionality.