Samsung galaxy s21 fe 5g Expected Price in Pakistan & Specification

Samsung has lifted the lid on the Galaxy S21 FE, the long-awaited and reputedly much delayed last entry in the Galaxy S21 series. As expected, the Galaxy S21 FE has a 6.4-inch display and a Snapdragon 888, an SoC that Qualcomm has superseded with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1.

Upfront the Galaxy S21 FE 5G has a 6.4-inch 2340x1080px AMOLED that runs at 120Hz with a touch sampling rate of 240Hz.