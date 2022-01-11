Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G is Launching in Pakistan Soon, Price and Specifications

Last week, Samsung released the long-awaited (and delayed) Fan Edition of the Galaxy S21. Because every component of the phone had been publicly leaked over the previous few months, there were no surprises. In Europe and India, the Galaxy S21 FE is already available for pre-order. It’s also on its way to Pakistan in the near future.

Samsung Pakistan’s website now has an official product page for the Galaxy S21 FE 5G. Samsung’s Pakistani social media accounts have also hinted at the forthcoming arrival. The Galaxy S21 FE should be arriving any day now, despite the fact that we don’t have a firm launch date.

The design of the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE is similar to that of the rest of the S21 series. The camera island arcs around the frame and merges into it, creating a striking one-piece design.

However, the camera plate’s dazzling accents have vanished. Gone is the two-tone matte coating, which has been replaced with a single-tone matte finish throughout. White, Lavender, Olive, and Graphite are the four colours available.

The new Samsung pricing catalogue member’s screen is likewise inspired by the S21. The display has a hole punched through the middle and is surrounded by a narrow bezel that is symmetrical on all four sides. It’s a 6.4-inch Dynamic 2x OLED panel with a refresh rate of 120Hz. The Galaxy S21 FE is protected by Gorilla Glass Victus, the strongest available.

There are 12MP ultra-wide-angle, 12MP wide-angle, 8MP telephoto, and 32MP selfie cameras in the camera system. The built-in camera software also has features like multi-style portrait mode, night mode, and 30x Space Zoom.

Everything runs on the 5G Snapdragon 888/Exynos 2100 chip, which varies by region. The processor is powered by a 4500 mAh battery that can be charged at a rate of 25W. Samsung also includes a number of flagship features, including as dust and water resistance and wireless charging. The charging brick, however, has vanished from this year’s Fan Edition. The Galaxy S21 FE is expected to cost between Rs. 116,000 and Rs. 130,000 PKR.