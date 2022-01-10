Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
10th Jan, 2022. 08:58 pm

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G launches in India with Exynos 2100

Samsung introduced the Galaxy S21 FE 5G on the global stage last week, and the phone has finally arrived in India. The worldwide model and its Indian counterpart differ in one important way: Samsung used its own Exynos 2100 SoC instead of Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 888. The remainder of the specifications are the same on both phones.

The 32MP selfie camera is housed in a 6.4-inch 120Hz Dynamic AMOLED 2x display with a centred punch hole. The phone runs Samsung‘s latest One UI 4 on top of Android 12 and has a triple rear camera configuration. The main shooter is a 12 MP optically stabilised camera, with a 12MP ultrawide and an 8MP 3x telephoto camera as backups. The battery in the S21 FE 5G is 4,500 mAh and supports up to 25W rapid charging.

The 8GB RAM and 128GB storage trim of the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G starts at INR 49,999 ($675) and goes up to INR 53,999 ($730) for the 8/256GB model. For INR 999, you may reserve your unit and receive a free Galaxy SmartTag. Tomorrow, January 11, is the first day of official sales.

 

