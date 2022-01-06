Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G will have an Exynos 2100

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G uses the same chip as the Galaxy S21 series, but we understood it meant simply the Snapdragon 888 until recently. However, in some regions, the Exynos 2100 will be available on the S21 FE 5G.

One such market, as shown by store Harvey Norman’s product listing, is Australia. The Exynos 2100 is plainly stated as the phone’s processor.

In the past, Samsung has been tight-lipped about the chipset’s specifications on its official pages.

Either way – we’ll have the Galaxy S21 FE 5G in our office soon – so keep an eye on our homepage to know all about it!