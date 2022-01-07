Samsung Galaxy S21 FE goes on sale

After months of anticipation, Samsung unveiled the Galaxy S21 FE earlier this week. It has a Snapdragon 888 or Exynos 2100 chipset, depending on the area, and it went on sale in several regions today, ahead of the previously planned January 11 release date

The phone’s price starts at €749/£699 for the 6/128 GB model, and it’s available in various offline locations across Europe.

If buyers want to pre-order through the official web store, Samsung is still providing fantastic packages and trade-ins all over the world (where available).

In Italy, the Galaxy S21 FE is now available, and members can trade in their old handset for up to €750 in cash, plus a €70 discount with a promo code. Furthermore, the Premium Trade-In service will be available to consumers who purchase the Fan Edition by March 31 and remember to register by April 21.

On the other hand, there are Samsung aficionados in Australia. If customers merely register for the launch on January 11 at 9 a.m. AEST, they will receive a $50 accessory voucher, but they will still have to pay the full price for the device – AUD999 or AUD1,099, depending on the storage option they choose.

Samsung India has announced a pre-order campaign in which users can pay INR999 in advance of the launch on January 11 in exchange for a free Galaxy SmartTag (worth INR2,699 when purchased separately). The Galaxy S21 FE’s pricing has yet to be confirmed, but it’s expected to start at INR52,000, according to reports.