Samsung Galaxy S21 Pictures Leaked before Official Launch | Samsung Galaxy S21 Price

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE covers were mistakenly leaked ahead of the company’s official launch. The company looks to be working on a total of 15 cases for the Galaxy S21 FE, all of which will be available in a range of colours. The phone may feature alternatives such as Smart Clear View and Thin Strap in addition to the conventional Silicone cases. The colour options for the cases look to match the Galaxy S21 FE’s colour scheme.

GalaxyVilaga discovered that the Samsung Hungarian website had prematurely disclosed the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE covers, as reported by SamMobile. The listing was removed from the official site at the time of writing, but the news outlet was able to gather information from its brief visibility.

Samsung is believed to have demonstrated 15 different styles of cases for the Galaxy S21 FE, two of which are translucent and have no colour. The other three versions, on the other hand, feature colour options that are similar to those of the Galaxy S21 FE — assuming we believe the rumours that the phone will be available in Black (Graphite), Lavender, Olive, and White.

Simple Transparent Case and Transparent Standing Case are among the transparent options. According to the internet ad, the Silicone case for the Galaxy S21 FE would be available in Black, Lavender, Olive, Red, and White.

A Smart Clear View case in Black, Lavender, Olive, and White, as well as the Thin Strap case with a hand strap attached to the back in Lime Green, Navy Blue, Orange, and Yellow colours, may be available in addition to the usual cases. Because the case appears to be transparent, the colour appears to be limited to the strap.

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE’s launch has yet to be verified by the company. It is, however, expected in January. Unboxing and review videos of the phone have also surfaced recently.

The Samsung Ireland website briefly listed the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE with pricing and variation details earlier this month. The phone was released with a starting price of EUR 769 (approximately Rs. 64,600) for the 128GB model, and EUR 839 for the 256GB model (roughly Rs. 70,400).