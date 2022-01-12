Samsung Galaxy S22 Launch Timeline; Unpacked Event Set for February 8

The big Galaxy S22 launch is still about a month away. So, for the time being, Samsung is keeping everything under wraps. The rumour mill, on the other hand, has managed to unearth practically every crucial information from this series. The most recent leak in this series gives us a detailed launch schedule for the Galaxy S22 phones.

Samsung will host its next ‘Galaxy Unpacked’ event on February 8, 2022, according to rumours from South Korea. Samsung will launch the Galaxy S22 Ultra/Note, Galaxy S22, and Galaxy S22 Plus, among other goods.

The date corresponds to the usual release schedule for Samsung’s flagship Galaxy S series. If history is any indicator, Samsung should begin handing out invitations before the end of January. The Galaxy S22 phones will be available for pre-order on February 9th, following the announcement. The window is open until February 24th, when shipping will begin and the phones will be available in retailers..

The merger of Samsung’s two most popular Galaxy Note and S series is the year’s main feature. For all intents and purposes, the most premium S22 edition, named Samsung Galaxy S22 Note or Galaxy S22 Ultra, is a Galaxy Note.

It’s based on the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra’s design, with its boxy cylindrical housing. Along both corners, the massive screen curls forcefully. It also has a special place to store and support the legendary S pen. However, the S22 Ultra (or S22 Note) does away with the ugly camera bulge that plagued its predecessors. Instead, it chooses a simple, minimum lens cluster that protrudes from the housing.

Samsung’s latest and finest hardware is expected to be at the heart of the Galaxy S22 phones. The same can be said for the show, which will be more spectacular than ever. The S21 Ultra had the brightest screen on any smartphone, with 1500 nits. The S22 Ultra, on the other hand, will smash that record with a brightness of 1750 nits! Samsung is also improving charging speeds this year, with a max power of 45W.