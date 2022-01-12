Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

12th Jan, 2022. 05:47 pm

Samsung Galaxy S22 Launch Timeline; Unpacked Event Set for February 8

Samsung Galaxy S22

The big Galaxy S22 launch is still about a month away. So, for the time being, Samsung is keeping everything under wraps. The rumour mill, on the other hand, has managed to unearth practically every crucial information from this series. The most recent leak in this series gives us a detailed launch schedule for the Galaxy S22 phones.

Samsung Galaxy S22

Samsung will host its next ‘Galaxy Unpacked’ event on February 8, 2022, according to rumours from South Korea. Samsung will launch the Galaxy S22 Ultra/Note, Galaxy S22, and Galaxy S22 Plus, among other goods.

The date corresponds to the usual release schedule for Samsung’s flagship Galaxy S series. If history is any indicator, Samsung should begin handing out invitations before the end of January. The Galaxy S22 phones will be available for pre-order on February 9th, following the announcement. The window is open until February 24th, when shipping will begin and the phones will be available in retailers..

Samsung Galaxy S22

The merger of Samsung’s two most popular Galaxy Note and S series is the year’s main feature. For all intents and purposes, the most premium S22 edition, named Samsung Galaxy S22 Note or Galaxy S22 Ultra, is a Galaxy Note.

Samsung Galaxy S22

It’s based on the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra’s design, with its boxy cylindrical housing. Along both corners, the massive screen curls forcefully. It also has a special place to store and support the legendary S pen. However, the S22 Ultra (or S22 Note) does away with the ugly camera bulge that plagued its predecessors. Instead, it chooses a simple, minimum lens cluster that protrudes from the housing.

Samsung’s latest and finest hardware is expected to be at the heart of the Galaxy S22 phones. The same can be said for the show, which will be more spectacular than ever. The S21 Ultra had the brightest screen on any smartphone, with 1500 nits. The S22 Ultra, on the other hand, will smash that record with a brightness of 1750 nits! Samsung is also improving charging speeds this year, with a max power of 45W.

Read More

44 mins ago
Oppo A36 announced with a 5,000 mAh battery, Snapdragon 680

Today was the official launch of the Oppo A36 in China. It's...
52 mins ago
Twitter Tests iOS App Search Bar on Home Tab

Twitter is putting its new features in its iOS app to the...
2 hours ago
Goldfish can drive fish tank on wheels, Israel study finds

JERUSALEM, Jan 12, 2022 (AFP) - Goldfish may have short memories but, according...
2 hours ago
WhatsApp to allow voice notes keep playing in the background

WhatsApp is gradually becoming more feature-rich. And the voice notes option has...
17 hours ago
Apple iphone 13 Pro Max Price in Pakistan and Specifications

Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max price in Pakistan In Pakistan, the Apple...
17 hours ago
Apple Watch 8 may skip on body temperature sensor

According to Bloomberg analyst Mark Gurman's monthly newsletter, Apple's next Watch 8...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

cathay pacific
4 mins ago
Cathay Pacific says crews spent 73,000 nights in quarantine in 2021

HONG KONG: Cathay Pacific has said its crews spent a combined total...
Yami Gautam
8 mins ago
Yami Gautam claims that marrying Aditya has more benefits

Aditya Dhar and Yami Gautam have been married for over six months....
OnePlus 10 Pro Price in Pakistan
9 mins ago
OnePlus 10 Pro Price in Pakistan & Full Specs

OnePlus 10 Pro has finally been fully unveiled, and we now know...
Maersk
11 mins ago
Maersk moves net zero target forward by a decade to 2040

COPENHAGEN: AP Moller-Maersk A/S, one of the world’s largest oil consumers, is...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600