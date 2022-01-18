Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

18th Jan, 2022. 07:33 pm

Samsung Galaxy S22+ leaks in official looking images

Following up on yesterday’s comprehensive photographs of the impending Galaxy S22+, we now have a new set of images that show off the device’s black, white, and green colours. There’s nothing particularly unexpected here, as the punch hole design on the front and the triple cam setup on the back are both confirmed.

 

On the black model, Samsung has color-matched the frame and camera island, like it did on the green model, while the white model looks to have a silver finish on the frame and camera island.

The smaller S22 is expected to have the same design as the S22, but the S22 Ultra will stand out with its own water drop camera and rumoured built-in S Pen.

